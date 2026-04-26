LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 clash could see major changes with Matheesha Pathirana likely boosting the Kolkata Knight Riders. Lucknow Super Giants may tweak the combination, eyeing all-rounders like Arjun Tendulkar or George Linde as Impact Player amid batting concerns.

Arjun Tendulkar and Matheesha Pathirana in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Arjun Tendulkar and Matheesha Pathirana in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 16:30:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

LSG vs KKR Impact Player: Kolkata Knight Riders finally got their first win of the season against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. However, with a wait of one week, a lot has changed for the three-time champions. Their much-awaited pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, has joined the ranks and is expected to make it into the playing XI straight away. With the arrival of the Sri Lankan pacer, the Knight Riders will need to modify their overseas combination. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have lost four games on the trot and would be looking to make some changes. Their batting order has been criticised for a lack of depth. To tackle this, one of their bowlers might have to make way for an all-rounder. Will LSG go with George Linde or Arjun Tendulkar? It is yet to be seen. 

IPL 2026: Who will be the Impact Player in LSG vs KKR?

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to make some changes in their playing XIs. With LSG losing four games on the trot and their slim batting order getting exposed, the Super Giants would know there needs to be some tough calls that have to be taken. It is the bowlers for the Rishabh Pant-led side that have been pretty useful. However, with the batting order lacking depth, one of them would have to be dropped to get in an all-rounder. Lucknow Super Giants could go for either an overseas player like George Linde or Arjun Tendulkar as an impact player.

On the other hand, KKR will be relieved with the arrival of Matheesha Pathirana. The right-arm pacer will certainly bolster their bowling department. However, with him being an overseas player, the Knight Riders would have to make some changes in their combination. In their last game, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, and Sunil Narine played as overseas players. With Narine being a lynchpin with the ball in hand, he is undroppable. Green and Powell have been solid with the bat in hand in the last few games. It could be Seifert, who was dismissed for a golden duck, making way for KKR impact player, Matheesha Pathirana. 

You Might Be Interested In

IPL 2026: Will Tim Seifert be dropped in LSG vs KKR?

Tim Seifert, despite playing only a couple of games in the season, seems to be in the firing line to be dropped and make way for Matheesha Pathirana. The Kiwi batter scored 19 runs in his first game of the season, before being dismissed for a golden duck in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals. With Pathirana coming back into the playing XI, the Sri Lankan pacer will be expected to play as the impact player in the LSG vs KKR clash. Seifert’s opening position will be up for grabs, and it could be taken up by Sunil Narine, who will partner up with KKR captain, Ajinkya Rahane. 

IPL 2026: Will Mayank Yadav be dropped from LSG vs KKR?

Mayank Yadav, making his return to the playing XI, did not have the best of a start to the season. The right-arm speedster was taken to the cleaners by the Rajasthan Royals. He went for 56 runs in his four overs. With the slim batting order of LSG, the Rishabh Pant-led side could be making a change to add an all-rounder. They could go with a straight swap with Arjun Tendulkar replacing him. An overseas option would be to drop Yadav and bring in George Linde in the playing XI. 

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, George Linde/ Arjun Tendulkar, Mukul Choudhary, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

LSG Impact Player: Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

KKR Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Also Read: IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action? Delhi Capitals Give Big Update on His Availability

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarGeorge LindeImpact PlayerImpact Player IPLiplIPL 2026IPL Impact PlayerKKRKKR Impact PlayerKolkata Knight RidersLSGLSG Impact PlayerLSG vs KKRLSG vs KKR Impact PlayerLSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XILucknow Super GiantsMatheesha PathiranaMayank YadavTim Seifert

RELATED News

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Delhi’s Traffic Police ‘Green Corridor’ Helped DC Pacer Reach Hospital In Minutes!

IPL 2026: Big Relief For Delhi Capitals as Lungi Ngidi Discharged From Hospital After Head Injury Scare

HYK vs RAP, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

LATEST NEWS

Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

Myths vs Facts: Doctor Clears Common Misconceptions Around Malaria Transmission And Prevention

Stock Market Outlook (April 27-30): Nifty Enters Consolidation Phase After Rally; Fed Meet, Q4 Results, Crude Oil Surge Key Triggers

Viral Video: Kanika Kapoor And Malaika Arora’s Live Concert Fails With Empty Chairs And Dead Audience, Internet Dubs It ‘Mind Numbing Nonsense’

Rihanna’s Spiritual Avatar In Mumbai: Puja, Aarti And Phoolon Ki Holi With Ambani Family

UP Double Murder: Man Stabs Wife, Mother-In-Law In Ballia To Death Over Child Custody; Leaves Father-In-Law Fighting For Life

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch: Tech-Oriented Interior, 792km Range, And Premium Safety Features, Check All Specs And Price

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match
LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match
LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match
LSG vs KKR: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will The Knight Riders Bring Matheesha Pathirana? — Predicted Playing XI For Today’s IPL Match

QUICK LINKS