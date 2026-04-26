LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

IShowSpeed’s viral video praising Virat Kohli and trolling Babar Azam has sparked debate among cricket fans. The clip comes amid IPL 2026 and PSL 2026, where Kohli stars for RCB and Babar Azam leads Peshawar Zalmi.

IShowSpeed, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI
IShowSpeed, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 26, 2026 21:53:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, American influencer IShowSpeed was seen praising star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and making fun of his former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam. In the footage, Speed is seen observing his friend strike before intervening. Speed made fun of his friend, citing Babar, when he failed to play a proper shot and got out. The internet sensation is known for his love for Virat Kohli. There have been multiple instances where Speed has praised the right-handed batter. Meanwhile, on the other hand, there are multiple occasions where the 21-year-old has trolled the former Pakistan skipper.

WATCH: IShowSpeed Praise Virat Kohli, Trolls Babar Azam




In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, IShowSpeed is seen praising Virat Kohli. The American influencer was seen playing cricket in Trinidad and Tobago. One of the YouTuber’s friends makes a bad shot during a cricket match in the video. “That’s Babar Azam stuff,” remarks IShowSpeed. After making a strong shot, he says, “Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli, baby.”

It has long been known that Speed is a fan of Kohli. During the 2023 World Cup, he visited India, saw the India vs. Pakistan game, and got to know Jay Shah. Though he has continued to openly support the Indian batter, his dream of meeting Kohli did not come true.

IPL 2026: How has Virat Kohli performed for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli has been in top form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter has scored the most runs for the defending champions in IPL 2026. Kohli has scored 328 runs in seven innings, averaging well above 50. He has already played multiple match-winning knocks, including the one against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game. However, what has been impressive is his strike rate. Kohli has struck at a rate of 163.18 in the season. With three fifties in the season, the 37-year-old has shown immense consistency that has helped the RCB to be in second position on the IPL 2026 points table. 

PSL 2026: How has Babar Azam performed for Peshawar Zalmi?

Babar Azam, like Virat Kohli, has been in exceptional touch in the Pakistan Super League. He has scored the second-most runs in the season at the end of the league stage for Peshawar Zalmi. In nine innings, Babar Azam has scored 485 runs at a strike rate of more than 140 while averaging 80.83. Babar’s tally of runs includes a century against Quetta Gladiators. His incredible batting and captaincy has helped Peshawar Zalmi finish the league stage as the PSL 2026 points table toppers. 

What is IShowSpeed real name?

IShowSpeed’s real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed, (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) is a worldwide sensation who revolutionized livestreaming with his unpredictable pranks and raw energy. He was born into a gaming family in Cincinnati and rose to fame on the internet thanks to his intense feeds and fabled passion for Cristiano Ronaldo. Now a leading “In Real Life” (IRL) creator, Speed tours the world, fusing sports, humor, and music into enormous live events. He has amassed tens of millions of fans thanks to his unvarnished demeanor and “barking” trademark, solidifying his position as a cultural icon for Generation Z and the face of contemporary creator-led media.

Also Read: ‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG

KKR vs LSG: Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium?

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

LATEST NEWS

‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ Betrayed: PM Modi Attacks TMC Over RG Kar Hospital Case, Law And Order Failures Ahead Of Final West Bengal Poll Phase

Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

Dehradun Schools Closed Tomorrow (April 27): Severe Heatwave Alert Triggers Shutdown Across Schools And Anganwadi Centres

Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

What Is The Chernobyl Disaster? How A Midnight Reactor Test Changed The Region Forever; From Radiation Spread Across Europe To A Ghost Town – All You Need To Know

Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Suspect Likely Targeted Trump In Shocking White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Says Top US Official

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty As Mumbai Court Orders Defreezing Of Bank Accounts In Drugs Probe, Flags NCB Lapse

LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar
Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar
Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar
Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

QUICK LINKS