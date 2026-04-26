Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Watch Video: IShowSpeed Hails Former RCB Skipper, Trolls Babar

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, American influencer IShowSpeed was seen praising star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and making fun of his former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam. In the footage, Speed is seen observing his friend strike before intervening. Speed made fun of his friend, citing Babar, when he failed to play a proper shot and got out. The internet sensation is known for his love for Virat Kohli. There have been multiple instances where Speed has praised the right-handed batter. Meanwhile, on the other hand, there are multiple occasions where the 21-year-old has trolled the former Pakistan skipper.

WATCH: IShowSpeed Praise Virat Kohli, Trolls Babar Azam









In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, IShowSpeed is seen praising Virat Kohli. The American influencer was seen playing cricket in Trinidad and Tobago. One of the YouTuber’s friends makes a bad shot during a cricket match in the video. “That’s Babar Azam stuff,” remarks IShowSpeed. After making a strong shot, he says, “Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli, baby.”

It has long been known that Speed is a fan of Kohli. During the 2023 World Cup, he visited India, saw the India vs. Pakistan game, and got to know Jay Shah. Though he has continued to openly support the Indian batter, his dream of meeting Kohli did not come true.

IPL 2026: How has Virat Kohli performed for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli has been in top form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter has scored the most runs for the defending champions in IPL 2026. Kohli has scored 328 runs in seven innings, averaging well above 50. He has already played multiple match-winning knocks, including the one against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game. However, what has been impressive is his strike rate. Kohli has struck at a rate of 163.18 in the season. With three fifties in the season, the 37-year-old has shown immense consistency that has helped the RCB to be in second position on the IPL 2026 points table.

PSL 2026: How has Babar Azam performed for Peshawar Zalmi?

Babar Azam, like Virat Kohli, has been in exceptional touch in the Pakistan Super League. He has scored the second-most runs in the season at the end of the league stage for Peshawar Zalmi. In nine innings, Babar Azam has scored 485 runs at a strike rate of more than 140 while averaging 80.83. Babar’s tally of runs includes a century against Quetta Gladiators. His incredible batting and captaincy has helped Peshawar Zalmi finish the league stage as the PSL 2026 points table toppers.

What is IShowSpeed real name?

IShowSpeed’s real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed, (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) is a worldwide sensation who revolutionized livestreaming with his unpredictable pranks and raw energy. He was born into a gaming family in Cincinnati and rose to fame on the internet thanks to his intense feeds and fabled passion for Cristiano Ronaldo. Now a leading “In Real Life” (IRL) creator, Speed tours the world, fusing sports, humor, and music into enormous live events. He has amassed tens of millions of fans thanks to his unvarnished demeanor and “barking” trademark, solidifying his position as a cultural icon for Generation Z and the face of contemporary creator-led media.

Also Read: ‘Umpires Sold Against KKR’: Fans Slam IPL 2026 Officials For Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Controversial ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal in KKR vs LSG