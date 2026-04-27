PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

PSL 2026 Standings: In a thrilling high-scoring PSL match, Islamabad United chased down Multan Sultans by four wickets thanks to an amazing unbeaten innings from Mark Chapman.

Multan scored 192 runs with seven wickets left after a fast start from Sahibzada Farhan and Steven Smith, who scored quickly in the powerplay. The middle overs were a little slower, but a late push from Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Arafat Minhas brought the total up to a strong finish.

Islamabad lost two wickets early while chasing 193, but they came back thanks to a key partnership between Shadab Khan and Chapman. Their partnership kept the asking rate in check and gave United the upper hand again.

Chapman then took over the end with a great knock of 69 not out off just 33 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes. His aggressive batting kept Islamabad in charge, and they reached their goal with four wickets left.

It was a fun game, with both teams playing aggressive cricket, but Chapman’s match-winning innings made the difference.

PSL 2026: Who won the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match?

In an exciting PSL match, Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by four wickets after a well-planned chase. Mark Chapman was the star of the show with the bat.

Earlier, Multan Sultans scored 192 runs and lost seven wickets, thanks to a quick start from Sahibzada Farhan and Steven Smith. Islamabad’s bowlers slowed things down in the middle overs, but Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Arafat Minhas hit well at the end to help Multan finish strong.

Islamabad lost a few early wickets in response, but they were able to rebuild their innings thanks to a strong partnership between Shadab Khan and Chapman. Their stand kept the chase going and made things less stressful.

Chapman then took charge in the last few overs, finishing unbeaten with 69 runs off just 33 balls, including four fours and six sixes. His innings that won the match helped Islamabad win by four wickets.

Both teams played hard cricket the whole time, but in the end, Chapman’s brilliance made the difference.

PSL 2026: Which teams have qualified for PSL Playoffs?

The PSL 2026 playoffs will have four teams: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Hyderabad Kingsmen. Zalmi finished the league stage of the PSL 2026 at the top of the points table with eight wins in ten games.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR Status 1 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 10 8 1 1 17 +2.324 Qualified (Q) 2 Islamabad United (ISU) 10 6 3 1 13 +1.667 Qualified (Q) 3 Multan Sultans (MS) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.326 Qualified (Q) 4 Hyderabad Knights (HYDK) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.361 Qualified (Q) 5 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.482 Eliminated (E) 6 Karachi Kings (KRK) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.869 Eliminated (E) 7 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.410 Eliminated (E) 8 Rawalpindi (RWP) 10 1 9 0 2 -1.760 Eliminated (E)

PSL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

The Rawalpindiz, which is led by Mohammad Rizwan, is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings. The Pindiz have had a hard time this season in the Pakistan Super League because they are a new team. Peshawar Zalmi beat them by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets. The Pindiz won their first game of the season against Islamabad United by six wickets, which was their ninth game of the season. Pindiz lost their last game of the season by a huge 108 runs.

PSL 2026: Which teams have been eliminated from PSL Playoffs?

Rawalpindiz, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars did not make it to the PSL Playoffs. The Pindiz were at the bottom of the points table after their first season in the PSL. They only won one of their ten games.

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