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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

Virat Kohli is on the brink of history in IPL 2026! The RCB legend needs just 72 runs against Delhi Capitals to achieve huge record. Discover Kohli’s stats, RCB's tactical bowling shift, and the race for the Orange Cap.

Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder. Photo X
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 26, 2026 22:49:46 IST

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a critical phase, all eyes are once again on the legendary Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old batting maestro is on the verge of a historic milestone as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face the Delhi Capitals (DC). Kohli, who has redefined consistency over nearly two decades, is just 72 runs away from crossing the 400-run mark this season—a feat that would mark the 11th time he has achieved the milestone in his 19-season IPL career.

Virat Kohli’s Pursuit of the Orange Cap

Kohli has been in sublime touch throughout the 2026 campaign, amassing 328 runs in just seven matches at a staggering average of 54.66. Currently sitting as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, a big knock against Delhi could catapult him to the top of the standings and put the Orange Cap back on his head.

His journey of consistency is unparalleled. After a relatively quiet start in the first three seasons (2008-2010), Kohli exploded in 2011 with 557 runs. Since then, he has made scoring 400+ runs look routine. To put his longevity in perspective, his closest rivals—Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Suresh Raina—have managed nine such seasons each. Kohli’s ability to evolve his game across decades remains the gold standard of the league.

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RCB’s Formidable Batting Unit Feat. Virat Kohli

While Kohli remains the centerpiece, RCB’s batting has found a new level of depth this season. The return to form of Devdutt Padikkal has been a significant boost, providing stability at the top and allowing the middle order to play more defined, aggressive roles in the death overs. This balanced approach has transformed RCB into one of the most feared lineups in the 2026 edition.

Bowlers On Top Apart From Virat Kohli

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Bengaluru franchise is the resurgence of their bowling unit. Historically a point of concern, the RCB attack has shown remarkable composure in high-pressure situations. In their previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans, the trio of Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood executed a masterclass in death bowling.

Despite GT looking set for a mammoth total, the bowlers mixed variations with disciplined lines to stifle the scoring in the final overs. This ability to close out innings will be the decisive factor against a free-scoring Delhi Capitals side that has often struggled to finish games effectively.

As RCB heads into the clash against DC, the narrative is twofold: the clinical pursuit of victory for the team and Virat Kohli’s relentless march toward yet another record that solidifies his status as the greatest to ever grace the IPL.

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Tags: IPL 2026 statsKohli 400 runsOrange Cap raceRCB battingRCB bowlersRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli ipl 2026Virat Kohli runs

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Record Ahead Of DC vs RCB Match, Can Become Orange Cap Holder

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