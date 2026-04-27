LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights

LSG vs KKR Super Over: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League got its first Super Over as Lucknow Super Giants hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. It was KKR who came out on top in the one-over shootout and won the clash on the first ball of the second over. Sunil Narine came on to bowl the first over for KKR. The experienced mystery spinner was right on the money as he took two wickets to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, while giving away only a single run. Rinku Singh, who had already been the hero for the three-time champions in the first 40 overs, scored the winning runs.

LSG vs KKR Super Over: Sunil Narine Outfoxes Lucknow Super Giants batters

Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram came to bat in the first over with Lucknow Super Giants. For the Kolkata Knight Riders, it was the highly experienced Sunil Narine with the ball in his hand. Narine showed all his class against the hosts. He clean bowled Nicholas Pooran on the first ball of the over with a class off-break to the left-handed batter. Rishabh Pant walked in to bat at number three. He took a single off the first ball he faced to put Markram on the strike. Markran attempted to go big an attempt a six over the long-on boundary. However, it was a brilliant relay catch by Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh. Powell, running to his left first, completed the catch and, in his running motion, threw the ball across to Rinku. Rinku Singh, who took this catch, had taken four catches in the regular 20 overs.

LSG vs KKR Super Over: Kolkata Knight Riders win thriller

Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell, who had combined to take the catch in the Super Over, walked in to bat for the Knight Riders in the second over. Meanwhile, for LSG, it was Prince Yadav who took the ball. For those wondering why Mohsin Khan did not take the ball in the Super Over, it was because he had been subbed out in the first innings to bring Himmat Singh into the game. Coming on the over, it took only one ball for Rinku Singh to hit the winning runs.

LSG vs KKR: Rinku Singh wins it for Kolkata Knight Riders

It was so poetic that Rinku hit the winning runs as he was arguably the lone match-winner for his team. He scored 83 runs with the bat in hand in the first innings. It was his four sixes in the final over that pushed KKR to a defendable total. Meanwhile, as a fielder, he was an absolute gun and took four catches before taking another in the super over.

LSG vs KKR: First IPL 2026 Super Over at Ekana Cricket Stadium

In the regular 20-over innings, the Knight Riders finished with 155 runs in the first innings. Rinku Singh played an unbeaten knock of 83 runs. The rest of the KKR batters managed to score 64 runs. In the second innings, the match ebbed and flowed towards both teams. When 17 runs were needed off the final over, Kartik Tyagi stepped to bowl for the three-time champions. With Mohammed Shami on strike, not many would have expected LSG to come close, let alone tie the clash. But young Tyagi bowled a couple of no-balls, and Shami struck a six with seven runs needed to win on the final ball.

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