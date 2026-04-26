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Home > World News > Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

A mural in Mashhad showing Mojtaba Khamenei alongside figures believed to be dead has sparked speculation about his condition. With no public appearances or official response, rumours about his health continue to grow.

Is Mojtaba Khamnei dead? (Images: X)
Is Mojtaba Khamnei dead? (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 26, 2026 20:48:24 IST

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Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

A newly unveiled mural in Mashhad has triggered fresh questions and speculation about the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei, after his portrait appeared alongside figures believed to have been killed in recent US-Israeli airstrikes. The development has quickly drawn attention online, especially as there has been no official clarification from Iranian authorities.

As per reports, the mural was revealed during a public event attended by officials of the Islamic Republic. It features Mojtaba Khamenei among several prominent Iranian figures who are said to have died during the ongoing conflict. Notably, his father, Ali Khamenei, also appears in the artwork, adding to the significance of the display.

Mojtaba Khamenei: Mural unveiling sparks speculation over his status

A mural is a large painting made on a wall, often created to honour people, tell a story, or share a public message. In this case, the artwork appears to commemorate individuals linked to the ongoing war. However, the inclusion of Mojtaba Khamenei among those believed to have died has raised serious questions about what message the mural is trying to convey.

Videos of the unveiling have gone viral on social media. In the footage, a large screen is pulled away to reveal the mural, showing images of senior military and political figures reportedly killed in the strikes. The moment has fuelled intense debate and speculation online, especially because Mojtaba Khamenei is still officially the country’s leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei: No official response amid growing rumours

So far, there has been no official comment from the Iranian government or state media addressing the mural or the questions surrounding it. This silence has only added to the uncertainty and rumours about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

Reports about his health have been circulating since March and April. Some claims suggest that he may have been seriously injured or incapacitated during the airstrikes. Israeli-linked sources have gone further, alleging that he could be in a severe condition and possibly unable to govern.

Mojtaba Khamenei: Absence from public view raises more questions

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since he succeeded his father following his death in a US-Israel strike on February 28, the first day of the war. His absence has been noticeable, especially during a time of heightened tensions in the region.

Since taking over, all of his statements have been issued only in written form through state media, with no public appearances or direct addresses. This has further intensified speculation about his health and ability to lead.

Mojtaba Khamenei: Mystery deepens as questions remain unanswered

A steadily increasing curiosity has built up due to both the ongoing circulation of messages about this event, as well as his unusual likeness being included in the mural. Observers report that both are significant because such murals are normally controlled expressions and, thus, easily understood by all involved parties.

While there have been no official confirmations or denials concerning Mojtaba Khamenei from security or government agencies regarding either this event or someone else’s connection to him other than that he is the son of a politician in Iran, the speculation surrounding this event and Mojtaba Khamenei have continued to grow. In the meantime, the Mashhad mural serves as a focal point for speculation and wondering if there is a connection to a larger picture or if this is simply another misunderstanding

Also Read: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’    

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Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

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Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View
Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View
Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View
Is Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

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