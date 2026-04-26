Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Seyed Abbas Araghchi is returning to Islamabad after meetings in Muscat, before heading to Moscow. He discussed regional tensions and said, “Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

Iran's FM Araghchi heads back to Islamabad (Image: X)
Iran's FM Araghchi heads back to Islamabad (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 26, 2026 19:26:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to return to Islamabad on Sunday after concluding high-level diplomatic engagements in Muscat, according to CNN. Citing an Iranian source, the report said Araghchi has departed the Omani capital and is expected to arrive shortly at Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The visit to Pakistan, however, will be brief. Araghchi is scheduled to continue onward to Moscow as part of his three-nation diplomatic tour. His travel comes amid ongoing regional tensions and efforts to push for dialogue in West Asia.

Araghchi Oman visit focuses on diplomacy and regional stability

Earlier in the day, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Al-Baraka Palace. The discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing crises in West Asia, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

You Might Be Interested In

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the Omani leadership on Iran’s perspective regarding recent developments in the region. He also appreciated Oman’s role in supporting dialogue and promoting regional stability amid heightened tensions.

Oman highlights mediation role as tensions continue

Sultan Haitham, in turn, underlined Oman’s continued efforts in mediation. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in achieving sustainable political solutions and reducing the impact of crises on people across the region. The exchange highlighted Oman’s traditional position as a neutral facilitator in regional conflicts.

Araghchi’s Muscat visit came just hours after his earlier stop in Pakistan, where he held discussions with the country’s leadership on the evolving situation in West Asia and prospects for peace.

Araghchi shares Iran’s position on ending conflict with US

After leaving Islamabad late on Saturday, Araghchi shared details of Iran’s stance on ending the ongoing conflict involving the United States in West Asia. In a post on X, he wrote, “Shared Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

His remarks came after a full day of high-level meetings in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, had engaged with Pakistani officials before departing in the evening, raising questions over the progress of diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan talks see limited breakthrough despite high hopes

The visit also comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s earlier claims of playing a role in brokering a potential US-Iran peace deal. However, Araghchi’s departure without any concrete breakthrough appears to have dampened those expectations.

According to a statement shared by the Iranian Foreign Minister on Telegram, he conveyed Iran’s “principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war” against the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side. The discussions underline the ongoing diplomatic push, even as uncertainties remain over the path ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US WarIran-US talkspakistan

RELATED News

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

Who Is Sankaet Pathak? How Indian-Origin Businessman’s Startup Secured A $24M Pentagon Contract to Build Humanoid Robot Soldiers Alongside Eric Trump

Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide And Wanted Drug Lord Detained In Turkey, Video Of Major International Operation Leaked

What Is Nanaimoteuthis Haggarti? The ‘Cretaceous Kraken’ Giant Octopus Species That Prowled The Seas During The Age Of Dinosaurs

LATEST NEWS

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty As Mumbai Court Orders Defreezing Of Bank Accounts In Drugs Probe, Flags NCB Lapse

IPL 2026: Who Will Partner Virat Kohli In DC vs RCB? — Will It Be Phil Salt or Jacob Bethell, Big Decision Awaits Royal Challengers Bengaluru

LSG vs KKR Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium – Lucknow Super Giants or Kolkata Knight Riders?

Viral Video: Suspicious Brother Catches Sister In A Compromising Position With Maternal Uncle Deep In A Jungle, Abuses Her, Beats Up Uncle: ‘Tune Dhokha Diya’

‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report

What Is The New Solar Policy In Maharashtra? Govt Plans Tax On Rooftop Power, Higher Bills And What It Means For Consumers

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

QUICK LINKS