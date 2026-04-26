Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Heads Back To Islamabad After Oman Talks, Says ‘Have Yet To See If The US Is Truly Serious’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to return to Islamabad on Sunday after concluding high-level diplomatic engagements in Muscat, according to CNN. Citing an Iranian source, the report said Araghchi has departed the Omani capital and is expected to arrive shortly at Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The visit to Pakistan, however, will be brief. Araghchi is scheduled to continue onward to Moscow as part of his three-nation diplomatic tour. His travel comes amid ongoing regional tensions and efforts to push for dialogue in West Asia.

Araghchi Oman visit focuses on diplomacy and regional stability

Earlier in the day, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Al-Baraka Palace. The discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing crises in West Asia, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the Omani leadership on Iran’s perspective regarding recent developments in the region. He also appreciated Oman’s role in supporting dialogue and promoting regional stability amid heightened tensions.

Oman highlights mediation role as tensions continue

Sultan Haitham, in turn, underlined Oman’s continued efforts in mediation. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in achieving sustainable political solutions and reducing the impact of crises on people across the region. The exchange highlighted Oman’s traditional position as a neutral facilitator in regional conflicts.

Araghchi’s Muscat visit came just hours after his earlier stop in Pakistan, where he held discussions with the country’s leadership on the evolving situation in West Asia and prospects for peace.

Araghchi shares Iran’s position on ending conflict with US

After leaving Islamabad late on Saturday, Araghchi shared details of Iran’s stance on ending the ongoing conflict involving the United States in West Asia. In a post on X, he wrote, “Shared Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

His remarks came after a full day of high-level meetings in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, had engaged with Pakistani officials before departing in the evening, raising questions over the progress of diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan talks see limited breakthrough despite high hopes

The visit also comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s earlier claims of playing a role in brokering a potential US-Iran peace deal. However, Araghchi’s departure without any concrete breakthrough appears to have dampened those expectations.

According to a statement shared by the Iranian Foreign Minister on Telegram, he conveyed Iran’s “principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war” against the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side. The discussions underline the ongoing diplomatic push, even as uncertainties remain over the path ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report