IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: It was yet another double-header in the Indian Premier League, but unlike yesterday, when more than 900 runs were scored, it was a day where the bowlers ruled the roost. All four innings had fewer than 165 runs. Tonight, it was LSG’s Mohsin Khan, who became the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer made huge jumps in the Purple Cap leaderboard, in spite of having played only four games this season. However, it was not enough for him to overtake Anshul Kamboj, who is currently at the top of the most wickets in IPL 2026 rankings.

Kamboj is followed by Eshan Malinga on the list. The Sri Lankan pacer has taken the same number of wickets but has a higher economy rate when compared to the CSK pacer. Jofra Archer is placed third on the purple cap rankings. Among spinners, Ravi Bishnoi has taken the most wickets. The RR spinner has taken 11 scalps across eight games in the IPL 2026 season.

IPL 2026: Who won the LSG vs KKR?

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Super Over of the 19th Indian Premier League season. KKR won the match on the opening ball of the second over and emerged victorious in the one-over shootout. KKR’s opening over was bowled by Sunil Narine. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were dismissed by the seasoned mystery spinner, who claimed two wickets while conceding just one run. The winning runs were scored by Rinku Singh, who had already been the three-time champions’ hero in the first forty overs.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling Figures 1 Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 8 14 8.56 16.92 3/22 2 Eshan Malinga Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 14 9.44 18.21 4/32 3 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 8 13 8.03 17.92 3/20 4 Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 8 13 8.06 18.61 3/32 5 Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans 8 13 9.48 22.61 3/25 6 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 7 12 10.34 22.41 4/28 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 11 8.25 21.00 3/26 8 Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 8 11 9.54 20.81 4/41 9 Mohsin Khan Lucknow Super Giants 4 9 6.37 11.33 5/23 10 Jamie Overton Chennai Super Kings 7 9 9.73 20.55 4/18

How has Anshul Kamboj performed in IPL 2026?

Anshul Kamboj has been an exceptional bowler for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer has taken 14 wickets in eight games for the five-time champions. Eshan Malinga, too, has taken the same number of wickets, but his economy of 9.44 is worse than Kamboj’s (8.44).

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in LSG vs KKR?

Mohsin Khan took the most wickets in the LSG vs KKR clash. The left-arm pacer took five wickets in the first innings while giving only 23 runs in his four overs. He dismissed Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, and Anukul Roy.

LSG vs KKR: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

In Indian Premier League history, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets. Throughout his IPL career, the right-arm leg spinner has claimed 225 wickets in 181 games.

LSG vs KKR: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

The only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice are Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel. Bhuvi took home the prize in 2016 and 2017, while Bravo did it in 2013 and 2015. In comparison, Harshal Patel did it in 2021 and 2024.

Also Read: LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights