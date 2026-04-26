Viral Video: Suspicious Brother Catches Sister In A Compromising Position With Maternal Uncle Deep In A Jungle, Abuses Her, Beats Up Uncle: ‘Tune Dhokha Diya’

MADHYA PRADESH VIRAL VIDEO: A disturbing case has come to light where a man allegedly discovered his sister in a compromising position with a family member, after becoming suspicious of her behaviour. The woman is reported to have claimed she was heading for Bhopal. But her brother allegedly suspected her and decided to track her.

Brother finds sister in a compromising position with maternal uncle

This suspicion was further fuelled when he found her in a remote forest. There, he reportedly found her in a compromising position with her maternal uncle. The surprising revelation resulted in an on-site altercation.

Witnesses have reported that the brother was angry and dismayed, accusing the two of treachery. He reportedly demanded the issue not be overlooked and suggested bringing them to the nearest police station for a complaint.

The case has generated responses from community members, who have expressed outrage at the alleged affair and the way it came to light. An official statement from the authorities has not yet confirmed whether a complaint has been lodged or whether there are any ongoing legal proceedings.

The incident underscores tensions within families that can lead to violent altercations, particularly in instances involving sensitive allegations.

🚨Relationship Shocker: Brother Catches Khatun Red-Handed with Mama in the Jungle. : Mama tujhe Ghar me bithaya or tune dhokha diya A brother caught his sister (Khatun) in a compromising position with her Mama deep in the jungle. Khatun lied that she was going to Bhopal.… pic.twitter.com/zn9XyekavL — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) April 26, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one furious user commented, “Caught in lies, lost in betrayal. Family trust shattered in the worst way, truth always comes out.”

One stated, “Aur marna chahiye tha ,mama aur us ladki dono ulta latka kr maro,” and one added, “But this fool was feeling so hot that he stripped everyone off beating them up.”

The next one shared, “The Uncle gets laid, and his Niece will get a public beating in the town square. Both acts are normal in this part of the world. Sadly it happens all the time.” And, one added,” That crazy girl never has the guts to take a step like that. Your uncle’s brainwashed her. That’s why, beat up that uncle of yours who’s standing there even more.”

Another concluded, “That girl and her uncle did wrong, but first, that motherf**ker should kill her brother.”

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