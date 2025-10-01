Sam Altman’s OpenAI To Give Big Challenge To TikTok And YouTube, Launches Sora 2, It Allows Users To Generate…

LIVE TV
The launch marks a major step for the company as it pushes deeper into the world of short-form content creation and challenges platforms owned by tech giants like Google, Meta, and ByteDance.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 09:01:10 IST

OpenAI has unveiled Sora 2, its most advanced AI video generation model, along with a new social media app designed to rival TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The launch marks a major step for the company as it pushes deeper into the world of short-form content creation and challenges platforms owned by tech giants like Google, Meta, and ByteDance.

Sora 2 takes AI-powered video creation to the next level, offering lifelike visuals, synchronised dialogues, sound effects, and realistic motion. According to OpenAI, this makes the videos more immersive and natural than anything previously possible. Users can create high-definition clips with simple text prompts and even add themselves into AI-generated scenes through a feature called “Cameos.”

The app itself is designed with a vertical swipe-and-scroll interface, giving it a familiar look and feel for users of TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Just like its competitors, it relies on a personalised, algorithm-driven feed to recommend content based on individual interests. However, OpenAI believes its edge lies in the advanced creative tools powered by its new model.

Here are the key features of Sora 2:

-A vertical feed that mirrors TikTok-style browsing.

-Users can produce high-definition videos using text prompts.

-A unique feature allowing users to insert themselves into AI-generated clips.

-Personalised recommendations that adapt to user preferences.

-The platform is tailored for quick, engaging videos.

-Launching on Apple’s App Store in the US and Canada, invite-only at first.

Industry experts say Sora 2 could reshape how online content is made and consumed, giving everyday users access to professional-level video production powered entirely by AI. If successful, it may not only challenge TikTok and YouTube but also redefine social media by blending human creativity with machine intelligence.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Posts $4.3 Billion Revenue in H1 2025, Targets $13 Billion for Full Year Amid Heavy R&D Spend

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:01 AM IST
Tags: openaisam altmanSora 2

QUICK LINKS