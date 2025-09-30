LIVE TV
OpenAI Posts $4.3 Billion Revenue in H1 2025, Targets $13 Billion for Full Year Amid Heavy R&D Spend

OpenAI generated about $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, marking a 16% rise compared to all of last year, according to The Information. Despite strong growth, the ChatGPT maker reported $2.5 billion in cash burn, largely driven by $6.7 billion in research and development expenses. The company ended the period with $17.5 billion in cash and securities, aiming for $13 billion in full-year revenue and $8.5 billion in total cash burn. Reuters earlier reported OpenAI’s potential $500 billion valuation through an employee stock sale, while Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in the AI firm.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 30, 2025 11:54:03 IST

(Reuters) -OpenAI generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, about 16% more than it generated all of last year, The Information reported on Monday, citing financial disclosures to shareholders. OpenAI said it burned $2.5 billion, in large part due to its research and development costs for developing artificial intelligence and for running ChatGPT, the report added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. Research and development cost the ChatGPT maker $6.7 billion in the first half, the report said, adding that it had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period. OpenAI looks to meet its full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.5 billion, the report added. In August, Reuters reported that OpenAI was in early-stage discussions about a stock sale that would allow employees to cash out and likely valuing the company at about $500 billion. Nvidia said last week it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply data‑center chips. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 11:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS