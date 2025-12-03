Samsung Launched Galaxy Z Trifold: First Multi Folding Phone From Samsung, Check Amazing Features And Design

Samsung has revealed its new most ambitious foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This phone features two hinges and three interconnected displays. The smartphone will give users a tablet sized experience in a foldable phone. Samsung is marketing this phone to be ideal for productivity, media, and multitasking. The company will launch this smartphone in South Korea on 12th December and will later be available in other countries including China, Tiwan, Singapore, UAE and United States.



After Huawei Mate XTs, this is the second phone with three displays. The device targets users who want large screens, flexible displays, multitasking capabilities, and innovative folding mechanisms.

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold design

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Z trifold adopts a multi-fold inward design that protects t he main display. Galaxy Z Trifold refined Armour FlexHinge system features two differently sized hinges and a dual-rail structure for a smooth folding experience and minimal gaps. The titanium hinge housing and Advanced Armour Aluminum frame make phone durable and stable. Samsung has done rigorous quality checks, including CT scanning and laser measurement, to ensure precise assembly.



Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold features a 10-inch inner QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 269ppi with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The cover display of Galaxy Z Trifold features a 6.5-inch display with FHD+, 422ppi, refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The company claims that both screens cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The cover display offers Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and the back panel is reinforced with Ceramic-Glass Fiber for added protection.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold has a triple rear camera setup featuring a primary sensor of 200MP with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens of 10MP with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom. The smartphone has two selfie cameras of 10MP each for cover and inner display.



Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy chipset with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The phone offers a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.