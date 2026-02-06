LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India, an affordable 5G phone with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery, long software support, and prices starting at Rs.15,999.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launched in India, credit: X
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 6, 2026 17:51:57 IST

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expanding its Galaxy A-series lineup in India with the release of the Galaxy A07 5G. The smartphone is built for everyday performance based on long battery life and extended software support, while offering 5G connectivity across multiple network bands. 



Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features and specifications 

The phones feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and a depth sensor of 2MP. On the front panel, the device features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calls. 

The phone runs on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The device also consists of Samsung Knox Vault for hardware-level security, biometric authentication for payments, and built-in-theft protection features. 

The phone has 12 bands of 5G support and expendable storage up to 2TB, and the company promises long-term OS and security updates. The device is positioned as an affordable 5G smartphone for users seeking durability, security, and extended software support in the mid-range segment 

The device is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery with a 25W wired fast charging support. The company promises six years of operating system and six years of security updates. 

In terms of durability, the phone has IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water, and it also uses a reinforced back panel designed for improved strength. 

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G price and availability  

The device comes in two storage variants; the base variants offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs.15,999 whereas the higher variants offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 17,999. The storage can be further expanded up to 2TB by using an external SD card. 

As part of the introductory offer, users can avail Rs.1000 cashback on select bank cards or UPI, bringing the price down to Rs. 14,999. The buyers can also opt for no-cost easy EMI options for up to 18 months. 

The device is launched in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black colour shades. The phone will be sold across Samsung’s official online stores, major e-commerce platforms, and offline retail outlet across India. 

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:40 PM IST
Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

