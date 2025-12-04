LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Spotify has released the wrapped up for 2025. The music streaming giant has released top 10 artist, songs, albums, and podcast of 2025 which was most listened by users throughout the year.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 released, credit: X/Spotify
Spotify Wrapped 2025 released, credit: X/Spotify

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 4, 2025 17:55:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Spotify has released its annual Spotify Wrapped featuring the most played songs on the platform. The platform has already released a wrap of the top listening data globally, it has also released a separate 2025 wrapped for the top songs, albums, singer and podcast in India.  

Spotify Wrapped 2025: India 

Spotify states that the popularity and consumption of I-pop music in India with artists like Aditya Rikhari and Kushagra getting popular while Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal and others similar artist were again amongst the top songs lists.  

Love ballads and romance were extremely popular among the users this year and made up for the top 10 tracks in the top song list.  

This year in India podcast on Horror, true crime, and self-help podcast continued to dominate with popular options being Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, The Horror Show by Khooni Monday, and The Ranveer Show (Hindi).  

 

Most streamed artists in India 2025: 

1) Arjit Singh 

2) Pritam 

3) Shreya Ghoshal 

4) AR Rahman 

5) Anirudh Ravichander 

6) Sachin-Jigar 

7) Alka Yagnik 

8) Udit Narayan 

9) Tanishk Bagchi 

10) Masoom Sharma 

Most streamed songs in India 2025: 

 

1) Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara 

2) Finding Her by Kushagra, Bharath, Saaheal 

3) Saiyaara (from “Saiyaara”) by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil 

4) Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari 

5) Ishq by Faheem Abdullah, Rauhan Malik, Amir Ameer 

6) Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain 

7) Ishq Hai by Anurag Saikia, Raj Shekhar, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi 

8) Apna Bana Le by Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh 

9) Sahiba by Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Priya Saraiya, Aditya Sharma 

10 Most streamed albums in India 2025: 

1) Saiyaara by Tanishk Bagchi l 

2) Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon 

3) ANIMAL by Manan Bhardwaj 

4) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Pritam 

5) Sanam Teri Kasam (OST) by Himesh Reshammiya 

6) Lost;Found by Faheem Abdullah 

7) Ek Villain by Mithoon 

8) P-POP CULTURE by Karan Aujla 

9) Making Memories by Karan Aujla 

10) Love Aaj Kal by Pritam 

Most streamed podcasts in India: 

1) Figuring Out with Raj Shamani 

2) The Horror Show by Khooni Monday 

3) The Desi Crime Podcast 

4) The Ranveer Show हिंदी 

5) The Stories of Mahabharata 

6) The Ranveer Show 

7) Horror Time – Scary Stories in Hindi 

8) SR PAY (True Crime Documentaries) 

9) Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast) 

10) Moment of Silence  

 

 

 

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 5:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: spotifyspotify wrapped 2025

RELATED News

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

How Much Is Too Much? From PM Modi To Maithili Thakur To Amit Shah – Top Politicians Targeted By AI, Deepfakes

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

Putin’s India Visit: Major Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Multi-Layer Security Near Airport And Lutyens Zone- Check Alternative Routes

ICSI Proposes Principle-Based Approach To Address Climate Change

‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

Sonia Gandhi Urges Centre To Take Action On Air Pollution, Says Children, Elderly Suffering

Sunil Narine Joins Elite List, Becomes 3rd Bowler To Pick 600 T20 Wickets; Check Who Are The Other Bowlers In The List

Redefining Indulgence: How Pawan Saluja is Scaling Indulge Creamery into India’s Next Café Destination

From Poop Suitcase To Bulky Bodyguards: Inside Putin’s Unbelievable Security Arrangements, How Russia Protects Its President | Explained

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

CAT 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download IIM CAT Answer Key PDF 2025, Check Last Offical Date to Raise Objections

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year
Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year
Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year
Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

QUICK LINKS