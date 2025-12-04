Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Spotify has released its annual Spotify Wrapped featuring the most played songs on the platform. The platform has already released a wrap of the top listening data globally, it has also released a separate 2025 wrapped for the top songs, albums, singer and podcast in India.
Spotify Wrapped 2025: India
Spotify states that the popularity and consumption of I-pop music in India with artists like Aditya Rikhari and Kushagra getting popular while Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal and others similar artist were again amongst the top songs lists.
Love ballads and romance were extremely popular among the users this year and made up for the top 10 tracks in the top song list.
This year in India podcast on Horror, true crime, and self-help podcast continued to dominate with popular options being Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, The Horror Show by Khooni Monday, and The Ranveer Show (Hindi).
Most streamed artists in India 2025:
1) Arjit Singh
2) Pritam
3) Shreya Ghoshal
4) AR Rahman
5) Anirudh Ravichander
6) Sachin-Jigar
7) Alka Yagnik
8) Udit Narayan
9) Tanishk Bagchi
10) Masoom Sharma
Most streamed songs in India 2025:
1) Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara
2) Finding Her by Kushagra, Bharath, Saaheal
3) Saiyaara (from “Saiyaara”) by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil
4) Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari
5) Ishq by Faheem Abdullah, Rauhan Malik, Amir Ameer
6) Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain
7) Ishq Hai by Anurag Saikia, Raj Shekhar, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi
8) Apna Bana Le by Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh
9) Sahiba by Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Priya Saraiya, Aditya Sharma
10 Most streamed albums in India 2025:
1) Saiyaara by Tanishk Bagchi l
2) Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon
3) ANIMAL by Manan Bhardwaj
4) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Pritam
5) Sanam Teri Kasam (OST) by Himesh Reshammiya
6) Lost;Found by Faheem Abdullah
7) Ek Villain by Mithoon
8) P-POP CULTURE by Karan Aujla
9) Making Memories by Karan Aujla
10) Love Aaj Kal by Pritam
Most streamed podcasts in India:
1) Figuring Out with Raj Shamani
2) The Horror Show by Khooni Monday
3) The Desi Crime Podcast
4) The Ranveer Show हिंदी
5) The Stories of Mahabharata
6) The Ranveer Show
7) Horror Time – Scary Stories in Hindi
8) SR PAY (True Crime Documentaries)
9) Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast)
10) Moment of Silence
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed