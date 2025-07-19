Subaru 2026 Uncharted EV: A Bold New Electric Crossover with Sporty Power and Long-Distance Capability

Subaru unveiled the all-new 2026 Uncharted, its first all-electric compact crossover, at a New York City event. Designed for adventurous drivers, the Uncharted offers a sporty, fun-to-drive experience with up to 338 horsepower and a sub-5-second 0-60 mph time. Available in Premium FWD, Sport, and GT trims, it’s built to take you anywhere. The vehicle also boasts fast charging from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive on most models.

Bold New Electric Adventure

As Subaru’s first all-electric compact crossover, the Uncharted’s name reflects its capability and adventurous spirit. It features a compact design nearly 7 inches shorter than the Solterra but offers over 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. With a turning radius comparable to the Crosstrek, it excels at city maneuverability while maintaining off-road readiness.

Powerful Performance and Efficient Design

The 74.7-kWh battery powers dual electric motors in Sport and GT trims, producing 338 horsepower and an estimated 290 miles of range. The entry-level Premium FWD model delivers more than 300 miles of range and 221 horsepower. Subaru’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE comes standard on higher trims, delivering excellent traction and handling on rough terrain or loose surfaces.

Advanced Features and Technology

Inside, the Uncharted offers a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless chargers, and USB-C ports for rear passengers. The NACS charge port supports up to 150 kW charging at Tesla Superchargers nationwide, enabling fast and convenient charging, including a battery preconditioning system for cold weather.

Safety and Style Combined

Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver-assist features is standard, including Pre-Collision Braking and Lane Departure Alert. Sporty exterior elements like new 18- or 20-inch wheels, a two-tone roof option, and signature lighting elevate its look. The cabin boasts soft-touch materials, Subaru StarTex upholstery on higher trims, and heated rear seats for comfort. The Uncharted hits showrooms in early 2026.

Also Read: India’s First Digital Arrest Conviction: Kalyani Court Convicts Nine in ₹1.1 Crore Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud Case