LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

India has proposed new rules requiring social media platforms to label all AI-generated content, issue regular user warnings, and remove illegal or deceptive AI posts within three hours, aiming to curb deepfakes and make online content safer and more transparent.

Govt new rule on Deepfake content
Govt new rule on Deepfake content

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 10, 2026 18:08:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

The Government of India has purposed a new rule for social media companies. The new rule states that all AI-generated content must be clearly labeled so people know it was made by artificial intelligence. This consists any photos, videos, or posts made or changed using AI. The label must stay on forever and cannot be taken off later.

The order came from the government on February 10, 2026. the new rule applies to big social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and others that have millions of users. They now have to find AI-generated material using tools and technology. If the content is illegal, harmful, or deceptive, the platforms must stop it from being shared.

The government also said that platforms must send warnings to their users about the dangers of AI misuse. These warnings should be sent at least once every three months so users can understand what can happen if they forward harmful and misleading AI content.

You Might Be Interested In

Key point of the new law

One of the strict parts of the new rule is the three-hour takedown deadline. When the government or a court flags AI-generated content as illegal or deceptive, the platform has only three hours to take it off the internet. This is meant to make sure harmful or fake content is removed fast.

The main objective of the new rule is to make social media platforms a safer and more honest space. AI can generate deepfake videos of public figures and fake news clips that look real. Without labels, people might think AI content is true and share it without checking. The government wants to stop that.

Earlier, the government had shared draft ideas about labeling AI-made content and asked the public for comments. The draft also talked about how deepfake content and other fake media were a problem online and needed clear rules.

Some social media companies such as meta owned Instagram have already started adding features that let people label content as AI-generated on their own. This was likely in response to the draft rules and discussions with the government.

The new rule eyes on transparency. The government wants users to know what appears online is real and what is generated by artificial intelligence. It also wants platforms to take responsible and act quickly when misleading content is uploaded on their platform.

In simple terms, government wants to make sure that AI doesn’t trick people. So now social media sites have clear rules to show which content is made by machines, and they must remove anything dangerous very quickly.

Also Read: Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aideepfakeGovernemt rulehome-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Nothing Phone 4a New Colours Confirmed: OLED Display, Bigger Battery, Check Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Who is Mrinank Sharma? Indian-Origin AI Safety Expert Who Resigned From Anthropic AI Sounds Alarm on Global Crises – Here’s What His Resignation Letter Said

Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

LATEST NEWS

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar Joins Team India Ahead Of India vs Namibia

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

MGM Anand Muthu Spearheads MGM Muthu Group’s 60 Cr. (USD 6.54 million) Strategic Entry into Kumbakonam

Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 Begin: English Question Paper Out, Exam Analysis, Timetable

Evil Nun, Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow And More: Cops Seek Ban On These 5 Online Games After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2026 Begins Today: Full Date Sheet And Important Guidelines

Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse
Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse
Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse
Three-Hour Deadline For Social Media Firms To Remove Objectionable Content, Govt’s Big Move On Deepfakes, AI Misuse

QUICK LINKS