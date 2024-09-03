Ramping up its crackdown on spammers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has banned over 50 entities and in past two weeks, it has disconnected 275,000 SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources.

Ramping up its crackdown on spammers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has banned over 50 entities and in past two weeks, it has disconnected 275,000 SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources.

These recent measures come in response to a sharp rise in complaints, with over 790,000 grievances reported against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in the first half of 2024 alone.

Later, acknowledging the severity of the issue, TRAI issued stringent directives on August 13, 2024, ordering all access providers to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers using session initiation protocol (SIP), primary rate interface (PRI), or other telecom resources.

As per the orders, any UTM found misusing telecom resources will face severe penalties, including the disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and blacklist from further operations.

These actions are part of the enforcement of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), which aim to combat unsolicited commercial communication.

(With Inputs From ANI)