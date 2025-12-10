LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > When Will Starlink Launch In India? Union Minister Shares Big Update After Meeting SpaceX Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met Starlink’s senior leadership to accelerate satellite-powered last-mile internet access in India. He highlighted PM Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered nation driven by rural connectivity. With key partnerships and approvals in place, Starlink is gearing up for a 2025–26 India launch.

Scindia meets Starlink leaders to boost satellite internet rollout in India as the country prepares for Starlink’s 2025–26 launch. Photo: X.
Scindia meets Starlink leaders to boost satellite internet rollout in India as the country prepares for Starlink’s 2025–26 launch. Photo: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 10, 2025 14:45:13 IST

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and senior company officials to discuss expanding satellite-based last-mile internet access across India.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered nation, Scindia said satellite connectivity will be crucial for bridging the digital divide in remote and rural regions and accelerating inclusive development.

What Jyotiraditya Scindia Said About Starlink Launch In India

In a post on social media platform X, Scindia wrote, “A pleasure to meet Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India. 

As we work to advance PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a digitally empowered India, satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development.”

What Is Starlink? Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Venture

Starlink, the satellite internet venture led by Elon Musk, is set to transform India by connecting every corner of the country through affordable, high-speed satellite internet. The global giant is making significant progress in the country, signing a key deal with Maharashtra for rural connectivity, obtaining a license, and setting up ground stations, with plans for a late 2025/early 2026 launch.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to partner with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring satellite-based internet connectivity to remote and rural areas. The company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited during a meeting with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, in Mumbai.

Starlink Prices In India

The partnership aims to connect government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across regions that have long struggled with poor or no internet access.

Two major Indian telecom players, Jio and Airtel have partnered with Starlink to bring satellite internet to the country which, a significant shift from their previous opposition. The partnerships aim to cover remote areas where fiber is scarce, leveraging Starlink’s LEO satellites for low latency. As per the agreements, the Starlink will use Airtel and Jio’s strong dealership network to sell and promote its services. The initial services offered will be premium (Rs 8,600/month + hardware).

In early June, Starlink received clearance from the Indian space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Starlink was provided with a license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under unified license.

In the same month, Elon Musk’s Starlink was restricted to serving only 20 lakh customers across India with speeds up to 200 Mbps.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:44 PM IST
