Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Starlink India Price: Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet venture, Starlink, has officially revealed the pricing for its residential plan in India. The move is seen as a significant step in the company’s efforts to provide high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas, following months of regulatory progress and operational groundwork.

What is The Price of Starlink in India?

Starlink India’s official website now lists the subscription and hardware costs for residential customers:

Monthly subscription: ₹8,600

One-time hardware setup: ₹34,000

Data: Unlimited

Trial period: 30 days

According to the company, Starlink’s satellite internet is designed to operate in all weather conditions and promises 99.9% uptime, ensuring disruption-free connectivity. Users can start the service immediately by simply plugging in the equipment.

As of now, the pricing and details for commercial or business subscriptions in India have not been disclosed.

How to Sign Up for Starlink in India – Complete Guide

Customers interested in subscribing can follow these steps:

Visit the official Starlink India website.

Click the ‘Get Started’ button and enter your location.

View the plan and pricing displayed for your area.

Select the plan, make the payment, and complete the setup.

Note: Several areas in India are not yet serviceable. Starlink’s rollout is occurring in phases, and coverage will expand as the network becomes fully operational.

Starlink India To Be Available In These Cities -Check Estimated Speed

Starlink is preparing to establish gateway earth stations in major cities including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. These stations will act as relay points, maintaining connections between SpaceX satellites and receivers on the ground.

While exact speeds for India have not been confirmed, estimates suggest Starlink will offer download speeds ranging between 25 Mbps and 225 Mbps.

Starlink Business Tier Plan

Although residential pricing has been made public, details of Starlink’s business subscription plans are still awaited. The company is expected to announce commercial offerings as it finalizes its rollout strategy and continues discussions with Indian authorities.

Starlink’s growing presence in India is reflected in its recent recruitment drive. In late October, SpaceX posted four job openings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office, seeking a Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager.

Elon Musk on Starlink’s Progress in India

Earlier this month, Musk spoke with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF Podcast, highlighting Starlink’s global expansion and progress.

Musk expressed confidence about bringing Starlink to India, describing the country as a key market in the company’s mission to provide reliable internet access to underserved regions. He emphasized that the initiative could play a critical role in improving connectivity for rural and remote communities where traditional broadband remains limited.

