LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Starlink India has officially unveiled its residential internet pricing, expanding high-speed satellite connectivity. The company promises unlimited data, 99.9% uptime, and easy setup across multiple cities. Elon Musk aims to bridge the digital divide in underserved and remote areas.

Starlink India launches high-speed satellite internet with ₹8,600/month plan, unlimited data, 99.9% uptime, and phased city rollout. Photos: X.
Starlink India launches high-speed satellite internet with ₹8,600/month plan, unlimited data, 99.9% uptime, and phased city rollout. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 8, 2025 14:37:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Starlink India Price: Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet venture, Starlink, has officially revealed the pricing for its residential plan in India. The move is seen as a significant step in the company’s efforts to provide high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas, following months of regulatory progress and operational groundwork.

What is The Price of Starlink in India?

Starlink India’s official website now lists the subscription and hardware costs for residential customers:

Monthly subscription: ₹8,600

One-time hardware setup: ₹34,000

Data: Unlimited

Trial period: 30 days

According to the company, Starlink’s satellite internet is designed to operate in all weather conditions and promises 99.9% uptime, ensuring disruption-free connectivity. Users can start the service immediately by simply plugging in the equipment.

As of now, the pricing and details for commercial or business subscriptions in India have not been disclosed.

Also Read: Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

How to Sign Up for Starlink in India –  Complete Guide

Customers interested in subscribing can follow these steps:

Visit the official Starlink India website.

Click the ‘Get Started’ button and enter your location.

View the plan and pricing displayed for your area.

Select the plan, make the payment, and complete the setup.

Note: Several areas in India are not yet serviceable. Starlink’s rollout is occurring in phases, and coverage will expand as the network becomes fully operational.

Starlink India To Be Available In These Cities -Check Estimated Speed

Starlink is preparing to establish gateway earth stations in major cities including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. These stations will act as relay points, maintaining connections between SpaceX satellites and receivers on the ground.

While exact speeds for India have not been confirmed, estimates suggest Starlink will offer download speeds ranging between 25 Mbps and 225 Mbps.

Starlink Business Tier Plan

Although residential pricing has been made public, details of Starlink’s business subscription plans are still awaited. The company is expected to announce commercial offerings as it finalizes its rollout strategy and continues discussions with Indian authorities.

Starlink’s growing presence in India is reflected in its recent recruitment drive. In late October, SpaceX posted four job openings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office, seeking a Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager.

Elon Musk on Starlink’s Progress in India

Earlier this month, Musk spoke with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF Podcast, highlighting Starlink’s global expansion and progress.

Musk expressed confidence about bringing Starlink to India, describing the country as a key market in the company’s mission to provide reliable internet access to underserved regions. He emphasized that the initiative could play a critical role in improving connectivity for rural and remote communities where traditional broadband remains limited.

Also Read: Who Is Johny Srouji? Apple’s Silicon Genius In The Spotlight Of The Executive Leadership Crisis Right Now

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskstarlinkstarlink indiaStarlink PRICEStarlink SPEEDtech news

RELATED News

iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

Tata Sierra Price Revealed For All Variants: Petrol Version Starts At 11.49 Lakhs But For Diesel You Need To Pay…….

When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

LATEST NEWS

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai, Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Team India Playing XI Prediction Against South Africa At Barabati Stadium Cuttack

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Amit Passi, Hardik Pandya’s Baroda Teammate Smashes 100 Off 44 Balls, Equals World Record in SMAT

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be Seen In Action Again? Fans Eager As Legends Prepare For THIS Big ODI Series

Clascoterone: New Baldness Drug Boosted Hair Growth By 539% In Trials; Know Availability, Pricing

WATCH | India vs Singapore Work Culture: Employee’s Shocking Comparison on Leave Policies Goes Viral

Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Says, ‘When Vande Mataram Turned 100, India Was In The Clutches Of Emergency’; Key Points

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up
Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up
Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up
Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

QUICK LINKS