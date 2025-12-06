LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

Google Gemini Nano Banana image generation feature is trending all over internet and users are sharing their AI generated 3D image. if you want to generate such images just use the given prompt.

Google Gemini AI prompt, credit: X/NanoBanana
Google Gemini AI prompt, credit: X/NanoBanana

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 6, 2025 20:05:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Gemini Nano Banana is trending on social media. A new prompt has gone viral through which users can create a stylish version of their favorite portraits and photos. The new AI art trend is sweeping social media. Users are transforming their regular photos into polished 3D caricatured portraits. The photo is generated using Gemini 3’s Nano Banana Pro model and a very specific prompt that directs the AI’s image generation.  

The Nano Banana Pro model was released a few weeks ago as a more advanced version of the Nano Banana 2.5 flash model. The tech gained claimed that the new model can generate more realistic images with more complex and better visual effects.  

Here is a step-by-step guide for those users who are willing to generate AI images. 

Step 1: Access Google Gemini large language model (LLM), which include an image generation feature. 

Step 2: upload the image you want to transform into a 3D caricature 

Step 3: write the prompt which is most important to generate the 3D caricatured 

Prompt: “A highly stylish 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasize the character’s charm and presence.” 



Step 4: While the core prompt provides the necessary style instructions, you can further personalize the image by adding specific details to the beginning of the prompt. 

The pro users can generate as much as images they want while the free users have limited number of tokens.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 8:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

