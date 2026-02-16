LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

Sam Altman has announced that the creator of the rapidly growing AI agent OpenClaw is joining OpenAI, with the project set to remain open-source. Developer Peter Steinberger will lead efforts to advance intelligent agent interactions across platforms.

Sam Altman says OpenClaw creator joins OpenAI as project stays open-source. Photos: X.
Sam Altman says OpenClaw creator joins OpenAI as project stays open-source. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 16, 2026 08:31:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced Sunday that the developer behind the fast-rising AI agent OpenClaw will be joining the company, with the project set to continue as an open-source initiative backed by OpenAI.

Altman said the service “will live in a foundation as an open source project that OpenAI will continue to support,” signaling both institutional backing and a commitment to openness for the technology.

What is OpenClaw? 

Originally launched last month under earlier names Clawdbot and Moltbot, OpenClaw was created by Austrian software developer Peter Steinberger. The tool has quickly gained traction, fueled in part by social media attention and growing demand from both consumers and businesses for AI systems capable of autonomously completing tasks, making decisions, and taking actions with minimal human supervision.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

In a post on X, Altman confirmed Steinberger’s new role, writing that he is “joining OpenAI to drive the next generation of personal agents.”

“He is a genius with a lot of amazing ideas about the future of very smart agents interacting with each other to do very useful things for people,” Altman wrote. “We expect this will quickly become core to our product offerings.”

Rising Fame Of OpenClaw

OpenClaw has spread quickly in China, where it can be integrated with locally developed language models such as those from DeepSeek. Through customized configurations, the agent can also be connected to Chinese messaging platforms.

Chinese search giant Baidu plans to provide users of its main smartphone application with direct access to OpenClaw, according to reports.

However, some researchers have raised concerns about the system’s openness, warning that allowing users to extensively modify the agent could introduce cybersecurity risks.

Who Is OpenClaw Founder Peter Steinberger?

Steinberger is an iOS developer from Austria who studied at Technische Universität Wien and HTL Braunau. Unlike many startup founders who relocate to Silicon Valley, he remained in Austria and launched PSPDFKit in 2010, a tool designed to simplify working with PDFs on iPhones and iPads.

The product quietly gained significant adoption, with major companies including Dropbox using it. Over 13 years, Steinberger expanded the business into a stable B2B company employing around 70 people. In 2021, he exited the company in a deal reportedly worth about €100 million before transitioning into an advisory role.

Following his departure from PSPDFKit, Steinberger experienced a period of uncertainty that many founders encounter after achieving major success.

Most were experimental efforts aimed at sharpening his AI skills. Some failed, others gained traction. One ultimately evolved into the project that became Clawdbot, OpenClaw, and Moltbook, the technology that has now brought him to OpenAI.

Also Read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Hails India As ‘Full-Stack AI Leader’, Promises New Government Partnerships Ahead Of 2026 AI Summit

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8openaiOpenClawPeter Steinbergersam altmantech news

RELATED News

Maruti Suzuki Announces February Big Bonanza, Save Up To Rs 45,000 On Swift, Brezza – Here’s How You Can Claim It Before Deadline

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Samsung ‘Wide Fold’ Spotted Online: Will It Take On Apple iPhone Fold? Check Specs, Features And Launch Timeline

Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

LATEST NEWS

What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Responds To Area 51 Secret Military Facility Claims – WATCH

‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

Who Is Kamruddin Alias ‘Baba’? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi’s Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case

US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story
Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story
Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story
Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

QUICK LINKS