Home > Tech and Auto > Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

Google has released Android 17 Beta 1 for Pixel phones, skipping Developer Previews thanks to its new Canary channel. The update improves app layouts on large screens, boosts performance, adds faster camera switching with H.266 video support, and enhances security and privacy features.

Android 17 Beta released in Pixel phones
Android 17 Beta released in Pixel phones

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 14, 2026 12:37:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

Google has started rolling out Android 17 Beta 1 to its Pixel phones, and it’s getting people excited. This is the very first look at the next big Android update, and it’s arriving differently than before. Instead of the usual Developer Preview stages, Google skipped straight to a public Beta. That’s because it now uses a new “continuous Canary channel” where features are tested early, every day, before reaching Beta. 
 
When you first hear “Beta,” it might sound like an unfinished product. But with Android 17, Google says the update is already pretty solid because it’s been running in Canary for months. This should mean fewer bugs and smoother behavior when it hits Pixel phones. 



Android 17 Beta specs and features 

One big change comes for apps on larger devices like tablets and foldables. In Android 17, developers can no longer make their apps ignore wider screens. Apps have to stretch and fill the space by default. This should make apps look better on big screens without long black bars on the sides. Only games are exempt from this rule. 
 
Google also put in work to make the system feel more responsive. There are improvements that aim to reduce missed frames, cut down how much work the CPU uses for cleaning up memory, and make notifications use memory more efficiently. In simple words, the phone should feel snappier when you use Android 17. 
 
For people who love taking photos and videos, Android 17 Beta 1 brings better camera support. The update lets the camera switch between different modes much quicker, so you won’t see tiny freezes or glitches when moving from photo to video. It also adds support for a newer video format called H.266 (VVC) which promises better video quality using less space. 
 
Security and privacy also get attention. The update enable support for older clear text traffic and adds new cryptography tools for more protected communication. Plus, Wi-Fi and VoIP features get smarter with new APIs for devices and nearby detection. 
 
This Beta is available to Pixel devices once they join the Android Beta program. Once enrolled, users will get future Beta releases over the air automatically. 
 
Overall, Android 17 Beta 1 feels like a meaningful step forward. This is not limited to a small test, but it’s a version packed with practical updates. For Pixel users who enjoy being on the cutting edge, this first Android 17 Beta is a glimpse at where Google’s mobile software is moving ahead. 

Also Read: Meet Mustafa Suleyman : Microsoft AI CEO Issues Big Alert, Says Most White-Collar Jobs To Be Replaced With AI In 12 Months

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

QUICK LINKS