Meet Mustafa Suleyman : Microsoft AI CEO Issues Big Alert, Says Most White-Collar Jobs To Be Replaced With AI In 12 Months

British Intelligence entrepreneur, co-founder of DeepMind and CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman has warned that artificial intelligence may soon auto automate a huge share of white color office professionals.

Who is Mustafa Suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman is a British AI entrepreneur and product leader who is CEO of Microsoft AI. Suleyman was born in 1984 in London his father was Syrian and worked as a taxi driver and his mother was English who worked as a nurse.

Suleyman’s initially studied at Thornhill Primary School in Islington and later at Queen Elizabeth’s School at Barnet and for further higher studies he went to University of Oxford to study philosophy and theology, but he dropped the university at the age of 19.

During early days he helped set up the Muslim Youth Helpline in August 2001, a telephone helpline service for young people in the UK. He worked on human rights policy for the then London Mayor Ken Livingstone, and helped start Reos Partners, a consulting firm focoused on solving large social problems.

He became widely popular after he co-founded DeepMind in 2010 which was later acquired by Google, and after that, he worked on bringing AI into real-world products and further co-founded Infection AI in 2022.

Tech giant Microsoft announced on 19th March 2024, that he was joining the company as EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, a new unit focused on consumer AI products such as Copilot. Warning For White collar jobs

Suleyman’s key warning is regarding white-collar jobs where people spend most of their day using a computer. He told that for roles such as lawyers, accountants, project managers, and marketers “most of those tasks will be fully automated… within the next 12 to 18 months.” He said that AI tools will rapidly do the routine parts of these jobs directly, minimising the need for humans to complete several everyday tasks.

In the same discussion, Suleyman described Microsoft’s goal as building what he what he mentioned “professional-grade AGI” AI systems developed to manage daily work of knowledge workers at a very high speed. He further told that the major focus is to win more business customers by offering AI that can reliably take on routine professional tasks inside organisations.

Suleyman also signaled that Microsoft wants to reduce its dependence on OpenAI over time by developing more of its own advanced AI models and teams. Also Read: PS5 Games: From God Of War To PUBG’s New Project, Sony State Of Play Reveals 10 New Exciting Games