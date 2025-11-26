LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

For many, this incident highlights the vulnerability of relying so much on the digital communication tools and the impact an unpredicted outage can have on work, education, and personal lives.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 12:44:43 IST

It has been reported that the video conferencing tool Google Meet suffered a major outage all over India with a large number of users unable to join or create meetings. Frustrated users turned to social media to complain, and their experiences were dramatic, calls dropped without warning, they could not log in, and they could not even join video meetings. Many of the users pointed out that the disruption affected work in progress, online classes, and scheduled video conferences, particularly on a weekday when remote connectivity is very important.

There has not been any official acknowledgment from the parent company stating the cause of the outage so far. The outage monitoring website Downdetector has given the report of problem reporting rising sharply which signifies that the disruption has affected a great number of users and is spreading over various regions. The unplanned outage disrupted the daily lives of people who had been relying on Google Meet for almost all online collaboration and communication, be it a professional or personal matter. 

Even though Downdetector and other third party services were monitoring the situation and recorded the increase in issue reports while the users in different parts of the country were facing problems, the overall status still remains unclear. For many, this incident highlights the vulnerability of relying so much on the digital communication tools and the impact an unpredicted outage can have on work, education, and personal lives.

Also Read: Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

