Why Some iPhone 17 Pro Max Units In Cosmic Orange Colour Are Turning Pink? Here’s The Reason

Several iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users are reporting that their devices in the new Cosmic Orange finish are gradually changing colour, turning pink over time. The issue has sparked discussions on Reddit,and other social media platforms, as many fans of the iPhone’s latest “hero colour” express concern.

The Cosmic Orange finish features an anodised aluminium frame, which gives the phone a bright and vivid look. However, experts say that this type of aluminium may be prone to discolouration.

More iPhone 17 Pro models are turning Pink pic.twitter.com/CwZ9OezQkB — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 15, 2025

According to Tom’s Guide, citing a 2013 blog post by Mark Jazefowicz, VP of Technical Services at PF Finishing, anodised aluminium can fade or change colour when exposed to certain chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide. This compound is often present in everyday cleaning and cosmetic products.

Hydrogen peroxide can damage the sealed dye layer of anodised aluminium, causing the bright orange to turn pink or fade unevenly over time. This could explain why users are noticing changes, particularly around the frame of their devices.

Apple’s own cleaning instructions appear to support this explanation. On its official support page, Apple advises users to avoid cleaning products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide. The company recommends using only mild disinfectants, such as 70-percent isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75-percent ethyl alcohol wipes, or other approved disinfectant wipes. Users are also warned not to get moisture in any openings or to submerge their devices in cleaning agents.

At this time, Apple has not issued an official comment regarding the Cosmic Orange fading issue. Meanwhile, users are being advised to handle their iPhone 17 Pro devices with extra care. Avoiding harsh chemicals, cosmetic wipes, and cleaning agents containing hydrogen peroxide may help preserve the original vibrant colour.

