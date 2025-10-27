LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 07:42:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) -The world's first stablecoin pegged to the yen will be launched in Japan on Monday, a small but significant move in a country where traditional payment means like cash and credit cards dominate financial infrastructure. A Japanese startup, JPYC, said it will begin issuing stablecoins that are fully convertible to the yen and backed by domestic savings and Japanese government bonds (JGB). The move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's support for the sector that has sparked a revival of interest in the idea of using blockchain in the mainstream financial system. China, too, is considering allowing usage of yuan-backed stablecoins, a sign of growing momentum worldwide of the use of the digital currency – typically pegged to a fiat currency and offering faster and cheaper transactions. Japan's three megabanks will also jointly issue stablecoins, the Nikkei daily reported earlier this month, which may push the digital asset into the mainstream in a once cash-loving population. Stablecoins backed by the U.S. dollar currently dominate the market, accounting for over 99% of the global stablecoin supply, according to the Bank for International Settlements. In Asia, Japan laid out rules in 2023 to allow issuance of stablecoins. South Korea has also pledged to allow companies to introduce won-based stablecoins. While various financial institutions have announced plans to look at launching stablecoins, policymakers have expressed concern that stablecoins could facilitate the movement of funds outside regulated banking systems and potentially undermine the role of commercial banks in global payment flows. "Stablecoins might emerge as a key player in the global payment system, partially replacing the role of bank deposits," Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said in a speech last week, urging global regulators to adapt to new realities in the financial system. Known as a population favouring physical currency, Japan has gradually embraced digital innovation with the ratio of cashless payments having risen to 42.8% in 2024 from 13.2% in 2010, according to government data. The Japanese startup has said it will initially not charge transaction fees for its stablecoins, named JPYC, to focus on expanding its usage, and instead earn money from interest on holdings of JGBs. Tomoyuki Shimoda, a former BOJ executive who is currently an academic at Japan's Rikkyo University, said it would take time for yen stablecoins to spread unlike those backed by the U.S. dollar – the world's reserve currency used across the globe. "There's a lot of uncertainty on whether yen stablecoins will become widespread in Japan," Shimoda said. "If megabanks join the market, the pace could accelerate. But it could still take at least two to three years." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sonali Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

Australia takes Microsoft to court, says it misled 2.7 million customers

Adventure Bikes in India 2025: 5 Best Picks Under ₹4 Lakh

Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed?

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

LATEST NEWS

Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark for first time on stimulus euphoria

Indian Woman Raped In UK, Police Say White Man Committed Racially Aggravated Attack, Victim Likely Punjabi

Stocks soar on trade deal optimism, dollar drifts ahead of Fed meeting

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER: DON'T SEE MEETING BETWEEN U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND NORTH KOREA'S KIM LIKELY TO HAPPEN

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan
World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan
World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan
World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

QUICK LINKS