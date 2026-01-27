LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Technology > Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Google’s upcoming Android 17 update could bring a system-wide blur effect, giving the interface a softer, more modern look. While the change is mostly visual, leaks also hint at new privacy tools and improved controls, though Google has not officially confirmed anything yet.

Android 17 May Get System-Wide Blur Effect (Image: AI generated)
Android 17 May Get System-Wide Blur Effect (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 27, 2026 21:03:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Google’s next big Android update which is the Android 17 is shaping up to be more than just a regular software bump. One of the most talked-about changes is a new background blur effect across the system user interface (UI). That means apps and menus could look softer, more modern, and different from what most Android users are used to right now.

You Might Be Interested In

The idea of adding blur isn’t brand-new. In Android 16, Google introduced some blur effects in parts of the system like notifications and quick settings, but Android 17 may take this much further. The leaked images and early reports suggest Google plans to extend blur and translucency across more of Android’s built-in system elements.

From Notifications to Menus: What Could Change

For example, menus like the volume slider, power menu, and other system panels could become translucent, letting you faintly see your wallpaper or background apps behind them instead of solid boxes. The blur may also have a color tint based on Android’s Dynamic Color theme, so the look matches your wallpaper and style.

You Might Be Interested In

According to some reports, Google engineers have even flagged this visual look internally as “blur,” suggesting it’s not just a design experiment but something being actively built into Android 17.

While the blur effect adds style, it isn’t expected to change how people use Android at a basic level. The menus and buttons will still work the same; they’ll just look softer and more layered, with a hint of what’s behind them. Designers hope this will make the interface feel lighter and more modern without confusing users.

Concerns Over iOS-Like ‘Liquid Glass’ Look

However, not everyone is happy about the blur change. As per reports, some critics worry that Android could start looking too similar to Apple’s “Liquid Glass” style from iOS, which also uses a lot of blur. One tech writer said, “What was once a unique Android skin could morph into just another iOS clone” if Google leans too hard into transparent visuals.

Other Expected Features in Android 17

Beyond blur, Android 17 leaks also point to other improvements. These include a revamped screen recorder tool, which may use a floating pill interface for easier control, and a built-in app lock feature for better privacy. Some people have even hinted at expanded control center options and better multitasking support with floating bubbles, according to reports. 

Still Early Days, Nothing Official Yet

Still, it’s worth remembering that all of this is based on leaks and early builds. Google hasn’t officially confirmed the final Android 17 features yet. And as with past versions, some UI ideas could change or be dropped before the finished release, which is expected later in 2026.

Overall, the blur effect and other changes suggest Android 17 will make the system look cleaner and more refined, while giving users new tools and tweaks to play with once the update rolls out.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Androidgoogle androidlatest tech news

RELATED News

Republic Day 2026: Delhi police All Set To Use AI Enabled Smart Glasses For Enhance Security On Big Day

Bookysta App: Empowering India’s Sports Lovers with One-Tap Venue Booking

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

IGP Launches ‘Find My Santa’ to Transform How India Plays Secret Santa This Christmas

LATEST NEWS

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Internet Loses Calm As Arijit Singh Pulls A Shocker, Abruptly Announces Retirement From Playback Singing At The Age Of 38: ‘I Am Calling It Off’

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

Who Will Succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Here Are Three Likely Candidates To Replace The Supreme Leader As Reports Of Him Hiding In The Bunker Emerge

No Instagram, Snapchat For Children Under-16? After Andhra Pradesh, Goa Also Plans Social Media Ban As Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Risks

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?
Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?
Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?
Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

QUICK LINKS