Who Is Asha Sharma? Indian-Origin Tech Leader Named CEO Of Microsoft Gaming, Vows To Keep Games 'Crafted By Humans'

Asha Sharma is an Indian-origin tech leader who has been appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming, the division that includes Xbox. She takes over as Phil Spencer retires after nearly 40 years at Microsoft.

Asha Sharma Takes Over as Microsoft Gaming CEO (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 21, 2026 15:50:05 IST

Asha Sharma is an Indian-origin technology leader and has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft Gaming. The division that includes Xbox and some of the most famous gaming brands in the world.

 This marks a major leadership change as long-time Xbox head Phil Spencer prepares to retire after nearly four decades with Microsoft.

Asha Sharma Appointment Announced by Satya Nadella

As per reports, Microsoft’s own CEO, Satya Nadella, announced Sharma’s appointment in a message to employees. He said he is “excited to share that Asha Sharma will become Executive Vice President and CEO, Microsoft Gaming, reporting to me.” Nadella praised Sharma’s experience and leadership. He said that she has helped build and scale services that reach billions of people around the world.

Asha Sharma takes over at a time when the gaming division faces strong competition and changing consumer habits. Microsoft Gaming covers nearly 40 studios and oversees franchises such as Halo, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. Matt Booty who is a veteran in the company has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer and will report to Asha Sharma.

Asha Sharma’s Vision for Microsoft Gaming

In her first message to the team, Asha Sharma struck a thoughtful tone. She said she feels both “humility and urgency” as she steps into her new role. “This team has built something extraordinary over decades,” she wrote. She also outlined her early priorities which included supporting the creative talent at Microsoft and continuing to make gaming a place where players and developers thrive.

Asha Sharma also addressed the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the gaming world. She stressed that games “are and always will be art, crafted by humans,” and promised not to let the company chase “soulless AI slop.” Her message made it clear she wants innovation, but not at the cost of creativity or quality.

Asha Sharma’s Career Before Microsoft Gaming

Before she returned to Microsoft in 2024, Asha Sharma held leadership roles at major US tech firms. She served as Chief Operating Officer at Instacart, where she helped lead the company to an IPO and focus on profitability. She also worked at Meta Platforms as Vice President of Product and Engineering. Earlier in her career, she started at Microsoft in 2011 in marketing, before moving on to other companies and returning to lead the Core AI product group.

Spencer, who spent 38 years at Microsoft and 12 years leading Gaming, will stay on as an adviser through the summer to help with the transition.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:50 PM IST
