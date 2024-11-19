Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Tuesday some significant revisions to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, signaling a bold shift in policy amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The update expands the conditions under which Moscow can deploy nuclear weapons. That alarms rise in the increasingly tense Western capitals is not surprising.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the updates as a move to respond to the changing world security landscape. “It was necessary to align our principles with the new situation,” Peskov said, emphasizing that the updated document needs to be analyzed carefully by foreign governments. He called this document “very important,” implicitly stressing the potential fallout in the world of security and diplomacy.

This development comes at a time when the Biden administration had made some-altering policy changes that will have significant implications for global relations. The Biden administration has opened up the use of US-made ATACMS missiles by Ukraine inside the Russian territory for the first time.

The Kremlin on Tuesday stated that it was determined to defeat Ukraine, saying western support would have no impact on the conflict, and that western aid “cannot affect the outcome of our operation. It ontinues and will be completed.”

He also noted that the aggression of a non-clear state with the help of a clear state is a combined attack, reffering to the allies backing Ukraine.

It is amidst this war that the disturbing reality is that it has been the deadliest war of the 21st century and really damaged most villages, towns, and cities in both Ukraine and Russia, as more than a million people have been reported dead or majorly injured.

The cities and towns now lie in ruins, and the loss of life and wealth keeps going up like a never-ending series of heartbreaking struggle. Both the countries were already facing a population crisis and with the war taking place it will have larger implications on both the countries’ overall demographics.