Is Extreme Misogyny A Form Of Terrorism? UK Government, For The First Time, Aims To Classify Violence Against Women

For the first time, the UK government is set to categorize extreme misogyny as a form of terrorism. According to The Telegraph, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has mandated a review of the nation’s counter-terrorism strategy to tackle violence against women, identify legal gaps, and study emerging ideologies.

This initiative aims to classify violence against women alongside far-right extremism.

Under the proposal, school teachers would be required to report students suspected of harboring extreme misogynistic views to the government’s counter-terrorism program.

Local police would then evaluate those referred to determine if they show signs of radicalization and need intervention.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Cooper emphasized that for too long, governments have neglected the growing extremism, both online and in public spaces, resulting in an increase in youth radicalized online. She warned that hateful incitement undermines the fabric of communities and democracy.

The Labour MP further explained that the government’s response to extremism has been weakened in recent years, just when it is most needed.

Cooper stated, “This is why I have instructed the Home Office to conduct an urgent analytical review on extremism to monitor trends, understand effective strategies to counter and divert people from extremist views, and identify policy gaps that must be addressed to crack down on the promotion of harmful and violent ideologies.”

This action follows a warning from a senior police official last month, who expressed concern that social media influencers like Andrew Tate could radicalize young people into extreme misogyny in a manner similar to how terrorists recruit followers.

Describing the situation as “quite terrifying,” Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth urged that the Online Safety Act be strengthened and that swift action be taken to protect children.

Last month, the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council published a report on violence against women and girls, describing it as a “national emergency.”

