Karnataka Minister Proposes Knowledge City In Bengaluru As Tribute To SM Krishna

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy has announced plans to write to Karnataka’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, urging them to establish a “Knowledge City” in Bengaluru, named after the late Former Chief Minister SM Krishna. This initiative aims to honor Krishna’s remarkable contributions to the state’s development, especially in shaping Bengaluru as a major IT hub.

Swamy emphasized the immense impact SM Krishna had on Karnataka’s growth, particularly his role in fostering the IT and biotechnology industries in Bengaluru. As the state mourns the loss of this visionary leader, the Minister expressed that building a Knowledge City would serve as a fitting tribute to the late leader, who was instrumental in creating numerous opportunities for employment and uplifting the state’s technological landscape.

The Visionary Leader, SM Krishna’s Contributions

SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 10, 2024, leaves behind a legacy that is deeply intertwined with the progress of Karnataka. As Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, Krishna is credited with laying the foundation for the IT and biotechnology industries that transformed Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley. His efforts not only attracted multinational corporations but also created a thriving ecosystem that brought economic prosperity and job opportunities to the state.

Krishna’s tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister was marked by progressive reforms and developmental projects that shaped the future of the state. Beyond his contributions to the state, Krishna also served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 under the leadership of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, where he earned international recognition for his diplomatic efforts.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy described Krishna as a “rare model leader, a rare gentleman politician, and orator.” The Minister highlighted how Krishna’s leadership and vision were crucial in the creation of Bengaluru’s IT and BT sectors, contributing to the state’s emergence as a global technology hub.

A Tribute to a Great Leader

The idea of a Knowledge City in SM Krishna‘s name reflects his role as a pioneer of development and a statesman who led with vision. Swamy’s call for such a project comes as part of the collective mourning across Karnataka and India following the loss of one of the most respected figures in Indian politics.

SM Krishna’s influence on Karnataka’s development cannot be overstated. His relentless efforts to propel the state towards modernization, combined with his diplomatic achievements, left an indelible mark on both the political and economic landscapes of India.

SM Krishna, A Life of Service and Dedication

Born in Somanahalli, Mandya District, on May 1, 1932, Krishna spent almost five decades in public service. His political journey began with the Congress party, where he rose to prominence due to his unwavering dedication to the people of Karnataka. However, after nearly 50 years with the Congress, he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2017. After retiring from active politics in 2023, his legacy remains a beacon of leadership, vision, and service to the people.

Krishna’s passing marks the end of an era for Karnataka and the entire nation. The Knowledge City proposal is one way of ensuring that his contributions continue to inspire future generations of leaders and entrepreneurs.

The establishment of a Knowledge City in Bengaluru, dedicated to SM Krishna, would not only honor the memory of one of Karnataka’s most influential leaders but also cement his legacy as a champion of development. Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy’s initiative to write to the state’s leadership shows a commitment to ensuring that the late leader’s vision of a thriving, knowledge-driven state is carried forward.

