NEET Controversy Update: Patna High Court Sends 13 Accused Along With The Main Acussed For CBI Interrogation

On July 12, the Patna High Court granted custody of 13 individuals, previously arrested by the Patna Police in the NEET-UG paper leak case, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This allows the CBI to conduct their custodial examination and confront them with Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, a key accused also in CBI custody. However, Justice Sandeep Kumar of the Patna High Court, considering the gravity of the case and in the interest of justice, stayed the operational order dated July 2 issued by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna.

In the High Court’s ruling, it permits the CBI to detain all opposing parties. The opposing parties numbered 1 to 13 will remain in CBI custody for a period of fifteen days from the date of their arrest, as mentioned in the petition.

The order was issued shortly after the arrest of Rocky, who is alleged to have arranged for solvers to assist in solving the NEET paper after its leak. He is known to be closely associated with Sanjeev Mukhiya, believed to be a key figure in the case.

Who are the 13 accused?

The 13 accused sent to CBI custody includes Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Sikandar Prasad Yadvendu, Ayush Kumar, Bittu Kumar, Amit Anand, Ashutosh Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Awdesh Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Reena Kumari.