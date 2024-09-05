Ola Auto Driver In Bengaluru Slaps A Woman After A Heated Argument Over Cancelling Ride- Watch!

The video starts with the woman repeatedly asking, “Why are you shouting?” while the furious driver responds, “How is it a mistake?” He also questions her about who will pay for the fuel.

A woman in Bengaluru booked an auto through Ola but later cancelled it and opted for another auto to reach her destination. The Ola auto driver, enraged by the cancellation, confronted her and engaged in a heated argument.

The situation escalated, and the driver ended up slapping the woman in broad daylight in front of other auto driver. A video of the heated argument, which the woman recorded on her phone, has been going viral on social media. Many, after watching the video, demanded the auto driver’s arrest and his licence cancelled.

“The safety of women is of utmost importance. If, in broad daylight, this individual was able to assault two women merely for canceling a ride due to an issue, one can only imagine the potential dangers he could pose in more secluded settings. Bangalore City Police, it is imperative that strict and decisive action be taken against this autorickshaw driver. His actions not only endanger individuals but also tarnish the city’s reputation. Ola Support, it is crucial to address whether thorough background checks and character verifications are conducted before hiring drivers. It is essential that stringent measures are implemented to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of all passengers,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 5, 2024

The video starts with the woman repeatedly asking, “Why are you shouting?” while the furious driver responds, “How is it a mistake?” He also questions her about who will pay for the fuel.

The woman explains that she cancelled the ride when the auto was just a minute away. As the argument worsens, she warns the driver that she will go to the police if he doesn’t calm down. However, the driver insists that they should both go to the police station and keeps urging her to come along.

When the woman suggests going to a different station, mentioning that she has his phone number and auto details, the driver suddenly slaps her. The video, shared on X on September 5, has garnered over 66,500 views. Numerous people have taken to the comments to express their opinions on the incident.

