OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Confirmed, All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Launch

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its much-anticipated Ace 5 series. The confirmation came directly from Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China, who shared the exciting news on Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 5 series will be the successor to the Ace 3 and Ace 3 Pro, but it will skip the Ace 4 moniker, making it a major leap forward in the lineup.

OnePlus promises significant improvements with this new series, particularly in terms of performance. According to Lee, the Ace 5 models will offer “a generation ahead” of performance compared to their competitors in the same category. With Snapdragon chipsets, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and an improved design, the Ace 5 series is shaping up to be a major upgrade.

The launch date remains a mystery for now, but sources suggest that the phones will debut in China this December, with a global launch likely happening in January. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to come in two variants: the standard OnePlus Ace 5 and the more advanced OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications and Features

According to leaks, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The Pro model will share a similar screen but could have upgraded specs. Both variants are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon chips, with the Ace 5 running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Ace 5 Pro sporting the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The camera setup will be a triple-lens array, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor leading the charge. The Ace 5 is rumored to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Battery life won’t be a concern, with the Ace 5 featuring a 6,300mAh battery and the Pro model offering a slightly larger 6,500mAh battery. Both phones are expected to support 100W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly get back to using their devices.

With the Ace 5 series, OnePlus is setting the stage for another successful lineup that could dominate the mid-premium segment. Whether you’re looking for performance, camera quality, or fast charging, the Ace 5 series is shaping up to be a well-rounded package.

