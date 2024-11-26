Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Confirmed, All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Launch

OnePlus Ace 5 series confirmed with Snapdragon chipsets, 50MP camera, and fast charging. Expect a December China launch and January global debut.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Confirmed, All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Launch

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its much-anticipated Ace 5 series. The confirmation came directly from Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China, who shared the exciting news on Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 5 series will be the successor to the Ace 3 and Ace 3 Pro, but it will skip the Ace 4 moniker, making it a major leap forward in the lineup.

OnePlus promises significant improvements with this new series, particularly in terms of performance. According to Lee, the Ace 5 models will offer “a generation ahead” of performance compared to their competitors in the same category. With Snapdragon chipsets, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and an improved design, the Ace 5 series is shaping up to be a major upgrade.

OnePlus Ace 5

The launch date remains a mystery for now, but sources suggest that the phones will debut in China this December, with a global launch likely happening in January. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to come in two variants: the standard OnePlus Ace 5 and the more advanced OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications and Features

According to leaks, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The Pro model will share a similar screen but could have upgraded specs. Both variants are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon chips, with the Ace 5 running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Ace 5 Pro sporting the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The camera setup will be a triple-lens array, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor leading the charge. The Ace 5 is rumored to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Battery life won’t be a concern, with the Ace 5 featuring a 6,300mAh battery and the Pro model offering a slightly larger 6,500mAh battery. Both phones are expected to support 100W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly get back to using their devices.

With the Ace 5 series, OnePlus is setting the stage for another successful lineup that could dominate the mid-premium segment. Whether you’re looking for performance, camera quality, or fast charging, the Ace 5 series is shaping up to be a well-rounded package.

ALSO READ: Realme GT Neo 7 Series: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of December Launch

Filed under

50-Megapixel Camera OnePlus Ace 5 launch OnePlus Ace 5 series OnePlus Ace 5 specifications
Advertisement

Also Read

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head...

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox