PM Modi Visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque In Brunei’s Bandar Seri Begawan

Following his arrival in Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/Ek31ALCh6p — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024 Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new […]

Following his arrival in Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The new chancery, designed with a blend of traditional and modern elements, features elegant claddings and Kota stones, reflecting India’s cultural heritage while providing a serene and inviting environment.

During the inauguration, PM Modi lit a lamp, unveiled a plaque, and interacted with members of the Indian community. He commended their role as a cultural bridge between the two countries and acknowledged their contributions to Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors.

Meanwhile, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for the warm reception at the airport.

Taking to X, he said “Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

