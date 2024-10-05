Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Sinner And Alcaraz Advance To The Round Two Of The Shanghai Masters

World No 1 and World No 2 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are showing no signs of fatigue after playing finals of China Open in Bejing last week.  In the ATP Shanghai Masters both of them have advanced to the second round of  the Chinese ATP Masters on Saturday.

The second ranked Carlos Alcaraz who beat Sinner in the final of China Open earlier this week, registered tenth win against the 19 year old Shang Juncheng of China with a 6-2, 6-2 result.

The 21 year old Spanish star gained forst nine points and four of seven breakthrough points as he entered the round of 32 against another Chinese player called Wu Yibing.  Carlos Alcaraz who’s just 21 years of age, expressed that he’s not accustomed to play with the players who are younger than him.

Jannik Sinner who has also reached the round of 32 in the ATP Shanghi Masters have good things to say about his arch-rivals Alcaraz who has also progressed the seco d round.

” He has been playing good tennis lately, lifting his first ATP title, so I am pretty sure he is going to climb the rankings. I am just happy to be able to win these kind of games”.  Sinner who has cleared the second round, will face Tom Martin of Argentina in the next round.

The Italian star had a comfortable outing in the last round when he registered his 250th win against the Japenese Taro Daniel with the scoreline of 6-1, 6-4. Sinner, who became US Open champions last month have fired 12 aces and 38 winners.

Sinner who’s been dealing with the doping case lately says he now feels comfortable after defeating the Japense in the round of 64.

” I feel, I am in good shape mentally and physically that is so important to me. I will definetly improve in the upcoming games, but today I thought my movements were good and I was serving well” said the Italian star.

Read More : Sinner’s Shanghai Campaign On Halt Amid Doping Test Delay

 

