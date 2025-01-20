Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Trump Inauguration: What Time Does The Ceremony Start And What To Expect On January 20, 2025

Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th U.S. President will take place on January 20, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET, inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Following the ceremony, Trump will sign numerous executive orders, including a national emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump Inauguration: What Time Does The Ceremony Start And What To Expect On January 20, 2025

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025, marking the start of his second term in office. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/10:30 p.m IST, with Trump taking the oath of office in a ceremony that will be held inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, a change due to the extreme cold weather affecting Washington D.C. and other parts of the country.

While the inauguration is usually an outdoor event, this year’s swearing-in ceremony will be conducted indoors, ensuring the safety of attendees amid freezing temperatures. Following the ceremony, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. His supporters can watch the proceedings live from the Capitol One Arena, as announced by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

After being sworn in, Trump is expected to sign over 50 executive orders, with some reports suggesting more than 100 may be signed on his first day in office. These orders are likely to focus on fulfilling campaign promises and reversing key policies from the outgoing Biden administration.

Full Schedule of Trump’s Inauguration Day Events

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, there are numerous other events scheduled throughout Inauguration Day. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee released the following events for January 20, 2025:

  • St. John’s Church Service
  • Tea at the White House
  • Swearing-In Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
  • Farewell to the Former President and Vice President
  • U.S. Capitol Departure Ceremony
  • Presidential Parade
  • Oval Office Signing Ceremony at the White House
  • Commander in Chief Ball
  • Liberty Inaugural Ball
  • Starlight Ball

The next day, January 21, 2025, will feature a National Prayer Service and performances from popular artists such as Carrie Underwood, Village People, Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, and rapper Nelly.

Executive Orders Expected on Inauguration Day

Trump’s first day in office will feature several high-profile executive orders, some of which are expected to target immigration reform and reverse actions taken by President Joe Biden. One of the most anticipated orders is likely to declare a national emergency concerning the U.S.-Mexico border, a key promise from Trump’s campaign to curb illegal immigration.

“We have to set our country on the proper course,” Trump stated in a recent rally. He emphasized that by the end of his first day in office, significant actions will be taken to secure the borders and address immigration concerns.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s Net Worth Soars Ahead Of Inauguration, Can You Guess The Surprising Amount?

