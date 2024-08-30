Will Kamala Harris Adopt A More Confrontational Stance Against China

US Vice President Kamala Harris conveyed a message of continuity on Thursday, highlighting the Biden administration’s investment in alliances and domestic industries during her first unscripted interview since being named the Democratic Party's nominee.

US Vice President Kamala Harris conveyed a message of continuity on Thursday, highlighting the Biden administration’s investment in alliances and domestic industries during her first unscripted interview since being named the Democratic Party’s nominee. She remarked that the improvements made to the supply chain, which reduce reliance on foreign governments for basic needs, represented significant progress. China has not been a primary focus of the Democratic campaign but is anticipated to be a topic in the first Harris-Trump debate, set for September 10.

The joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was conducted by CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash at a black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. Harris, who assumed her position about five weeks ago following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race and endorsement of her as the party’s nominee, spoke extensively throughout the interview.

Harris has not visited China. However, Walz has spent time there as a teacher and has made approximately 30 trips to the country. Republicans have criticized him, arguing that his extensive experience with China has made him too close to Beijing.

Interview focused less on foreign policy, China

The Democratic platform, which was released prior to the party’s national convention last week in Chicago, did not provide significant insights into any potential differences Harris might have with Biden’s policies on Beijing or the Indo-Pacific region. The 91-page document outlines key aspects of Biden’s policy, including close coordination with allies to tackle “intense strategic competition” with China, continued opposition to Chinese coercion and unfair trade practices, strengthening the US industrial base, and collaborating with Beijing on climate issues, fentanyl, and artificial intelligence where possible.

The platform also critiques Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 10 percent tariff on all imports and his threat of a 60 percent tariff on Chinese goods, describing these proposals as “reckless” moves that would be detrimental to American families.

Harris did not address Trump’s tariff proposals on Thursday, though she discussed the impact of inflation on Americans and support for the middle class.

Jake Sullivan assures China

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on his visit to China, informed Chinese leaders that Kamala Harris is dedicated to “responsibly managing” the relationship between Washington and Beijing should she win the presidential election in November.

Sullivan’s remarks, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, aim to reassure Chinese policymakers that Harris would not adopt a more confrontational stance than US President Joe Biden.

After his meeting with Xi, Sullivan conveyed that Harris “shares President Biden’s view that responsibly managing this competition to prevent conflict or confrontation is essential.”

He also noted that Harris “shares the view that maintaining high-level, open lines of communication is the way to achieve that responsible management.”

Beijing has grown increasingly concerned about how a Harris administration would approach the relationship with China and who her key advisers would be.

Although Harris has had brief meetings with Chinese President Xi and Premier Li Qiang, details of her stance on China remain sparse.

In her speech at last week’s Democratic convention, Harris mentioned China only once, promising that “America — not China — wins the competition for the 21st century.”

Sullivan remarked that Vice President Harris has been a significant member of the Biden foreign policy team, playing a leading role in crafting and implementing the overall strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

Sullivan holds extensive talks in China

In addition to meeting Xi, Sullivan also had a rare encounter with one of China’s top military officials and engaged in two days of extensive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Sullivan indicated that the discussions covered various issues, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, Beijing’s support for Russia, and cooperation on matters such as curbing illicit drug trafficking. However, the primary goal was to maintain communication to ensure relationship stability.

Sullivan described the meetings as “constructive, candid, and substantive,” emphasizing the belief that keeping communication lines open is critical.

During their meeting, Xi reportedly told Sullivan that Beijing and Washington must be “a stable source of world peace,” according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also affirmed that China’s commitment to a stable, healthy, and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged.

Sullivan conveyed that he had “stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies,” including the Philippines, which has faced repeated clashes with China over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

JD Vance expresses concerns about China’s rise

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance recently, at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan, expressed concerns about China’s rise as an economic superpower, claiming it is taking jobs away from the U.S. Vance underscored Michigan’s electoral significance, asserting to the crowd that the state will vote for Republicans. Following the rally, he told reporters that Michigan is “one of the most important states” in the election, which has suffered from many misguided policies.

During Tuesday’s rally, Vance alleged that Harris was responsible for the construction of Chinese factories in Michigan and the loss of jobs from Michigan car companies to China. He linked her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act as vice president to the establishment of the Chinese-owned Gotion plant in Michigan, which he later described to reporters as a “child of the tie-breaking vote.”

At the rally, Vance stated that Kamala Harris not only aims to permit the Chinese Communist Party to build factories on American soil but also intends to fund these endeavors with taxpayer money.

Unwavering support for Israel

When asked about her stance on Israel, Harris affirmed her strong and unwavering support for its defense, while also acknowledging the unfortunate loss of many innocent Palestinian lives. She emphasized the necessity of reaching a deal.

In response to a question about Biden potentially stepping down, Harris discussed his presidency as “transformative,” emphasizing his achievements in fostering national confidence, uniting allies, investing in domestic infrastructure and industries, and advocating for the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Immigration and fracking

When asked about her shifted positions on immigration and fracking, Harris stated that her “values had not changed.”

Regarding her reversal from supporting a fracking ban to opposing one, she referenced the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which resulted in record investments aimed at combating climate change, as indicative of her stance on climate issues.

Republicans have criticized Harris for her immigration record. In 2019, she had dismissed Trump’s border wall as a “medieval vanity project.”

However, at last week’s Democratic national convention, Harris committed to reviving a bipartisan immigration deal that had previously failed in the Senate. This agreement, a compromise between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration, would have been the most stringent crackdown on illegal immigration in years.

On Thursday, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to enforcing the law and endorsing the immigration bill, highlighting her experience as a prosecutor.

