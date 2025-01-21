Did Elon Musk Do A Nazi Gesture At Trump’s Inauguration? Tech Billionaire Finally Responds

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and outspoken supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing criticism online after making a gesture during the Presidential Parade that some have compared to a Nazi salute.

Musk has dismissed these claims, calling them part of a “dirty tricks campaign,” and has openly responded to his critics through posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Elon Musk’s Controversial Gesture Sparks Online Debate

The incident occurred as Musk addressed the crowd following Trump’s inauguration. In a video shared on social media, Musk enthusiastically took the stage, greeted by cheering supporters. After a brief dance, he placed his right hand on his chest and then extended it into the air in an energetic motion.

The gesture drew immediate comparisons to a Nazi salute from some observers online, triggering backlash and accusations of insensitivity. However, Musk quickly countered the claims, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated.

Elon Musk Responds to Accusations

Musk took to X to address the controversy directly. Responding to comparisons with Adolf Hitler, he wrote, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now. https://t.co/lgkIbzcAZP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Musk’s post quoted another account that described the accusations as part of a smear campaign. The account referenced Musk’s earlier statement where he declared his shift in political allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, accusing Democrats of becoming the “party of division & hate.” Musk had predicted a wave of attacks against him following this announcement.

In another post, Musk shared a picture of prominent Democratic leaders, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, making similar hand gestures during public events. He commented, “The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now.”

Musk’s Speech at the Parade

The controversy overshadowed what was otherwise an enthusiastic speech by Musk. In the video shared by Musk, he confidently took the stage and expressed gratitude to the crowd for their support.

My talk today at the Presidential Parade

pic.twitter.com/qCAxYQb7LN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

“This is what victory feels like! And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization,” Musk said, emphasizing the significance of Trump’s election. He thanked the audience for their role in bringing about what he described as a pivotal moment in history.

“My heart goes out to you,” Musk declared, following the gesture in question.

He also highlighted his optimism for the future under Trump’s administration. “As the president said, we’re going to have a Golden Age. It’s going to be fantastic. One of the fundamental things, one of the most American values that I love is optimism. This feeling like we’re going to make the future good. We’re going to make it,” Musk said.