Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Elon Musk Do A Nazi Gesture At Trump’s Inauguration? Tech Billionaire Finally Responds

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and outspoken supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing criticism online after making a gesture during the Presidential Parade that some have compared to a Nazi salute.

Did Elon Musk Do A Nazi Gesture At Trump’s Inauguration? Tech Billionaire Finally Responds

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and outspoken supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing criticism online after making a gesture during the Presidential Parade that some have compared to a Nazi salute. The gesture, which involved Musk stretching his right arm into the air, sparked widespread debate on social media.

Musk has dismissed these claims, calling them part of a “dirty tricks campaign,” and has openly responded to his critics through posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk’s Controversial Gesture Sparks Online Debate

The incident occurred as Musk addressed the crowd following Trump’s inauguration. In a video shared on social media, Musk enthusiastically took the stage, greeted by cheering supporters. After a brief dance, he placed his right hand on his chest and then extended it into the air in an energetic motion.

The gesture drew immediate comparisons to a Nazi salute from some observers online, triggering backlash and accusations of insensitivity. However, Musk quickly countered the claims, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated.

Elon Musk Responds to Accusations

Musk took to X to address the controversy directly. Responding to comparisons with Adolf Hitler, he wrote, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Musk’s post quoted another account that described the accusations as part of a smear campaign. The account referenced Musk’s earlier statement where he declared his shift in political allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, accusing Democrats of becoming the “party of division & hate.” Musk had predicted a wave of attacks against him following this announcement.

In another post, Musk shared a picture of prominent Democratic leaders, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, making similar hand gestures during public events. He commented, “The legacy media is pure propaganda. You are the media now.”

Musk’s Speech at the Parade

The controversy overshadowed what was otherwise an enthusiastic speech by Musk. In the video shared by Musk, he confidently took the stage and expressed gratitude to the crowd for their support.

“This is what victory feels like! And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization,” Musk said, emphasizing the significance of Trump’s election. He thanked the audience for their role in bringing about what he described as a pivotal moment in history.

“My heart goes out to you,” Musk declared, following the gesture in question.

He also highlighted his optimism for the future under Trump’s administration. “As the president said, we’re going to have a Golden Age. It’s going to be fantastic. One of the fundamental things, one of the most American values that I love is optimism. This feeling like we’re going to make the future good. We’re going to make it,” Musk said.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration Elon Musk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

How Vitamin D Can Help Manage Diabetes, Know The Importance Of Regular Testing

How Vitamin D Can Help Manage Diabetes, Know The Importance Of Regular Testing

‘Trump’s Tariff Plans As Part Of A Disruptive Tactic’, Says Justin Trudeau

‘Trump’s Tariff Plans As Part Of A Disruptive Tactic’, Says Justin Trudeau

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Brazil Drought Threatens Global Coffee Supplies; Prices Surge Worldwide

Brazil Drought Threatens Global Coffee Supplies; Prices Surge Worldwide

Entertainment

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox