Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu Thanks POTUS Trump: You Helped Release Hostages

Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, express confidence in the future of US-Israel relations, praising Trump’s past actions and outlining future goals.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Thanks POTUS Trump: You Helped Release Hostages

As President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term on January 20, 2025, Israeli leaders were quick to offer their congratulations and emphasize their optimism for continued cooperation between the United States and Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a heartfelt video message, spoke of the historical significance of Trump’s first term, highlighting key moments in the US-Israel alliance that shaped regional politics and global diplomacy.

Netanyahu praised Trump for his landmark decisions, such as withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem, and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. These actions, according to Netanyahu, not only strengthened the bilateral relationship but also reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

“Your first term as president was filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries,” Netanyahu remarked. He also underscored Trump’s pivotal role in brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, marking a significant breakthrough in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Looking ahead, Netanyahu expressed his belief that the best days of the US-Israel alliance were still to come. He emphasized his eagerness to collaborate with Trump to confront common regional threats, particularly the influence of Iran, and to bring about a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East. “I believe that working together again, we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights,” Netanyahu added.

One of the most pressing matters on the table is the situation in Gaza. Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support in securing a ceasefire deal and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The release of three hostages marked a significant milestone in a broader deal aimed at de-escalating violence and paving the way for further negotiations. “I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, and to end its political rule in Gaza,” Netanyahu said, signaling a continued partnership in addressing security concerns in the region.

In addition to Netanyahu’s message, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also sent their congratulations to Trump, expressing their hopes for a strengthened partnership in the years ahead. Herzog, who has been an advocate for deeper ties with the US, reiterated the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations between the two nations.

With tensions in the Middle East continuing to evolve, the United States’ relationship with Israel remains central to shaping regional stability. The Israeli leadership is hopeful that Trump’s second term will bring further advancements in security, diplomacy, and peacebuilding efforts. As Netanyahu aptly put it, the alliance between the two countries stands on the threshold of a new chapter, one filled with promise and the potential to confront longstanding challenges head-on.

ALSO READ: Trump's Inaugural Address: Key Policy Highlights And Promises For The Nation

Donald Trump Inaugaration netanyahu

