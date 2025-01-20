Was Mark Zuckerberg Looking At Lauren Sanchez’s Cleavage During Trump Inauguration

A viral video from President Trump’s inauguration shows Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg seemingly caught glancing at Lauren Sanchez’s revealing outfit. The moment, quickly shared across social media, has sparked both amusement and criticism.

During President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, a viral video captured Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg appearing to glance down at Lauren Sanchez’s revealing outfit. The video, circulating widely on social media, shows Zuckerberg seated next to Sanchez in the Capitol Rotunda before the inauguration ceremony. As the camera panned, it appeared that Zuckerberg briefly looked at the 55-year-old’s eye-catching cleavage.

Oops, I did it again! 😂 Zuckerberg taking a sneak peek at the … ehmm… wristwatch of Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée. pic.twitter.com/yjv9ke79Py — Muse (@xmuse_) January 20, 2025

Lauren Sanchez’s Risqué Fashion Choice

Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, turned heads at the event with her bold fashion choice. She wore a lingerie-inspired bustier and a tight white blazer, a combination that drew immediate attention. As she entered the Rotunda and took her seat, Sanchez removed her white coat to reveal a satin-trimmed Alexander McQueen bustier, which is estimated to be worth around $1,800.

In contrast, Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, who was seated on the other side of him, chose a more conservative look, wearing a buttoned-up pale cardigan and pearls.

Mark Zuckerberg Ready To Risk It All: Social Media Reacts

The footage of Zuckerberg’s apparent wandering eye quickly gained traction on social media. Users were quick to comment, with some expressing amusement and others offering blunt opinions.

“Mark Zuckerberg is ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos’ fiancée at the inauguration,” one social media user joked. Another remarked, “What a dog,” criticizing Zuckerberg’s perceived lack of discretion.

Others took the opportunity to criticize Sanchez’s outfit choice, with some questioning the appropriateness of her revealing attire for such a formal occasion.

“Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day,” one commenter wrote. Another expressed, “Just when I was luxuriating in the beauty and class of [Melania Trump], in walks Lauren Sanchez wearing only a bra.”

Zuckerberg Adds To The Intrigue

The moment, which combined both fashion and personal interactions, has generated significant debate online. Some observers found Sanchez’s outfit to be overly provocative for the dignified setting of the inauguration, while others noted the contrast in how different individuals chose to present themselves at the high-profile event.

Despite the mixed reactions, the viral video of Zuckerberg’s moment has added another layer of intrigue to an already attention-grabbing event.

