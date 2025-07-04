PM Modi Arrives In Trinidad & Tobago, Celebrates 45% Indian-Origin Population, MEA Reported

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India’s close ties with Trinidad and Tobago, noting that 45 per cent of the country’s population is of Indian origin.

“India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the capital of this country, Trinidad and Tobago, on his historic visit. Today, he was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her other cabinet ministers. This visit is historic from India’s side because after 26 years, a PM-level visit is taking place. A total of 13 lakh people live in this country, out of which 45 per cent are of Indian origin,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal further noted that among the 45 per cent of people of Indian origin, most have ancestral roots in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “The relationship between India and T&T is very strong and special. Among the 45% of people who live here, most are those who have come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Most of these people are from Bhojpuri-speaking districts like Chhapra, Ara, Ballia, Siwan, Gopalganj, Banaras, Azamgarh, etc,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received with full honours by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and shared optimism about strengthening bilateral ties. “I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,” he said.

Upon his arrival, a ceremonial welcome awaited PM Modi, where people enthusiastically danced to the beat of drums and showcased traditional music and cultural performances that reflected a vibrant blend of local and Indian heritage.

PM Modi also took time to interact with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at the airport to welcome him. Many members of the community had been eagerly waiting for a chance to greet the Prime Minister in person.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit was made at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

