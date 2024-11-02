Indian-Origin Student Confronts Vivek Ramaswamy On H-1B Visa Controversy

At a recent event at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, an Indian-origin student confronted biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy about his views on immigration, particularly regarding the H-1B visa program.

At a recent event at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, an Indian-origin student confronted biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy about his views on immigration, particularly regarding the H-1B visa program. She questioned his stance, highlighting his own path to citizenship, which she believes was facilitated by his parental connections.

A Direct Question on Meritocracy

During her interaction, the student referenced Ramaswamy’s past statements, saying, “You were quoted saying that people who come to this country as family members are not the meritocratic citizens who should be accepted.” She pressed him further, asking, “Why would you have got the H-1B visa, which 70% of is given to Indian people?”

Ramaswamy’s Response

Ramaswamy responded by acknowledging the complexities of the H-1B system, calling it “a broken system” that doesn’t serve the interests of those it aims to help. He pointed out that many H-1B visa holders feel trapped, stating, “If you get your H-1B visa and you’re hired by one company, you’re effectively like a slave; you can’t switch to a different company.” He emphasized that the process lacks the flexibility and meritocratic principles he advocates.

Critique of the Current Immigration System

Ramaswamy went on to criticize the lottery system used for H-1B visas, arguing, “Why the heck do we do it on the basis of a lottery, when you could actually just select the very best people?” He called for a complete overhaul of the immigration system, suggesting that when a government system is fundamentally flawed, it should be restarted from scratch.

Immigration Policy as a Central Election Issue

With immigration policy taking a prominent role in the upcoming U.S. elections, Ramaswamy expressed his belief that the system should prioritize those who contribute positively to the country. He stated, “Consent should only be granted to migrants who benefit America,” arguing that the current standards do not align with this principle.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Reactions to Ramaswamy’s comments on social media have been mixed. Some users defended the H-1B visa process, emphasizing the need for qualifying jobs and the lottery system. Others echoed Ramaswamy’s sentiment, labeling the conditions faced by H-1B workers as akin to slavery. One commenter noted, “If being on H-1B is like working as a slave, the immediate focus should be on removing country caps,” reflecting ongoing debates about fairness in immigration policy.

As discussions around immigration intensify leading up to the November elections, Ramaswamy’s views and the challenges faced by the Indian community regarding H-1B visas will likely remain hot topics, particularly as candidates vie for votes from diverse constituencies.

ALSO READ: Why Did Donald Trump Lose His Temper At Milwaukee Rally? Former POTUS Fumes, ‘I’m Working My A** Off’