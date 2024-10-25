Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since 1980s

This stance is echoed by recent developments at the Los Angeles Times, where owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s call for a neutral “factual analysis” on the two candidates led to the resignation of the editorials editor and two editorial board members.

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since 1980s

Despite the close presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, The Washington Post has opted not to endorse a candidate for the first time in over three decades, as announced by the paper’s CEO and publisher on Friday, October 25.

“We are returning to our tradition of refraining from endorsing presidential candidates,” wrote Will Lewis in an op-ed published on the newspaper’s website. He mentioned that prior to 1976, The Post did not endorse candidates until breaking that tradition to support Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter after the Watergate scandal. According to historical records, the last time The Post withheld a general election endorsement was in 1988.

The decision was communicated by editorial page editor David Shipley in a meeting shortly before the official announcement, leaving staff members surprised and unhappy, according to an insider. Shipley stated that the decision to abstain from endorsing had been decided by leadership and said it aimed to preserve “an independent space” without the paper guiding readers on how to vote.

Martin Baron, a former Washington Post executive editor who led the newsroom through Trump’s presidency, criticized the move strongly. Baron labeled the decision as “cowardice” and a setback for democracy, warning it might embolden Trump to exert pressure on media owners, including The Post’s Jeff Bezos.

This stance is echoed by recent developments at the Los Angeles Times, where owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s call for a neutral “factual analysis” on the two candidates led to the resignation of the editorials editor and two editorial board members.

In her resignation, editorials editor Mariel Garza described the stance as making the publication appear “craven and hypocritical,” given its previous critiques of Trump.

The Post’s investigative team has consistently reported on allegations against Trump and his associates, with the editorial board independently deeming him unfit for office.

It has especially emphasized his actions in January 2021 to encourage his supporters to challenge the certification of President Biden’s election, a major focus of its critical coverage of Trump.

ALSO READ: THIS US Media Publication Has Endorsed Donald Trump Despite Criticising In The Past 

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris US Polls washington post white house
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi-Obsessed Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder For Stabbing Asylum Seeker For THIS Reason

Nazi-Obsessed Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder For Stabbing Asylum Seeker For THIS Reason

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

Entertainment

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox