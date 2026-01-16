LIVE TV
Are You Allowed To Buy Walkie-Talkies? Take Care Of These Legal Requirements Before Purchasing, As Meta, Flipkart Get Fined For Rs.10 Lakh Each For Online Sale

The CCPA fined Flipkart and Meta ₹10 lakh each for allowing the sale of regulated walkie-talkies without disclosing license and legal requirements.

India fines Meta and Flipkart (PHOTO: X)
India fines Meta and Flipkart (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 16, 2026 17:13:57 IST

India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) hit Flipkart and Meta with fines of Rs 10 lakh each for letting people buy walkie-talkies on their platforms without any clear info about the legal rules or licenses needed.

Flipkart, Meta Fined ₹10 Lakh Each For Illegal Walkie-Talkie Listings

According to the CCPA, both Flipkart and Meta allowed sellers to list telecom equipment stuff that’s actually regulated without telling buyers what the law requires.

They left out details like the device’s frequency range, the need for a wireless operating license, and whether the equipment had mandatory Type Approval (ETA) certification.

Why Walkie-Talkies Are Regulated In India? 

So, what’s the law here? Basically, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933 controls who can own and use walkie-talkies. The Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing, under the Ministry of Communications, enforces it. 

Most walkie-talkies need a license. The only exception is Personal Mobile Radios (PMR), and even then, they’re only legal if they work in the tiny 446.0 to 446.2 MHz band. These are low-power gadgets meant for short-range use—think hotel staff, small events, or casual personal use.

The CCPA pointed out that neither Flipkart nor Meta’s Facebook Marketplace gave buyers this information. Because of that, people didn’t get their legal right to know if these products were safe or even legal.

CCPA pulls up Meta, Flipkart

Flipkart tried to dodge responsibility by saying it just provides the platform and that sellers should handle compliance. The CCPA didn’t buy it. They said platforms themselves have to make sure regulated products meet all legal disclosure requirements.

Meta got the same treatment. The CCPA said Facebook Marketplace let walkie-talkies be listed without giving buyers the crucial regulatory details, like frequency ranges or license info.

Meta claimed it had removed several listings after being warned and pointed to its internal monitoring tools. The CCPA wasn’t impressed, calling Meta’s response “reactive and inadequate.”

They said a company as big as Meta needs to take real steps to prevent illegal listings in the first place, not just clean up after they get caught.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:13 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

