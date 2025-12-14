LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

A deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during Hanukkah celebrations has left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. Multiple attackers were reported as police rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses described terrifying chaos as ambulances ferried the wounded to hospitals.

Eyewitnesses recall horrific scenes from Sydney mass shooting (PHOTO: X)
Eyewitnesses recall horrific scenes from Sydney mass shooting (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 17:40:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

A mass shooting broke out at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens more hurt. Local media say the chaos started while people were celebrating Hanukkah at the beach.

At Least 12 Dead in Sydney Mass Shooting During Hanukkah

Several videos from the scene show multiple attackers, and police rushed in fast. Two suspects are now in custody, one of them is believed to be among those killed.

William Doliente Petty, an 18-year-old restaurant worker nearby, described the panic. “The whole shop just stood up and we all just ran into the back exit.

Everyone was pushing, everyone,” he said. It’s clear nobody hesitated once the shots rang out; people just wanted to get away.

Hanukkah Celebration Turns Tragic

Ambulances arrived quickly, taking about a dozen injured people to local hospitals. Aerial footage from Sunday showed a grim scene bodies covered on the sand, police, and medics working to help the wounded.

‘It was pretty terrifying,’ said an eyewitness who recalls seeing bodies at Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting

A witness at Bondi Beach, Sydney, said Sunday shook him to his core. Ten people died and about a dozen more were hurt when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday gathering, according to Australian officials. 

Gil, who didn’t share his last name, tried to put the scene into words: “It was kind of like, I don’t know, fish in a barrel,” he said. “It felt like target practice.” 

Cops make quick arrest

Police in New South Wales said they arrested two people. The Australian Broadcasting Corp reported that one of the shooters was among the dead.

Around twelve people ended up in local hospitals after the attack, according to a spokesperson from New South Wales ambulance.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, called the shooting “shocking and distressing.” He said emergency crews are doing everything they can to save lives.

Bondi Beach is usually packed, especially on warm weekends, with both locals and tourists soaking up the sun. This attack has cast a dark shadow over one of the world’s most famous beaches.

ALSO READ: Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 5:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australiaBondi Beachlatest world newsSydney mass shooting

RELATED News

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

‘Very Cruel Attack On Jews’: Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Why Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘5 Minute MMS’? Reason Will Shock You

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 16 Pro Price Slashed On Flipkart: Under ₹70,000 During End Of Season Sale But Here’s When The Offer Lasts

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Who Is India’s Most Successful T20 Captain? Records Tell The Story

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’
Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’
Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’
Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

QUICK LINKS