Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

Australian police rushed to Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday after reports of an unfolding incident. They told people to stay away.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, witnesses heard multiple gunshots at the famous beach, though no one knew yet if anyone was hurt.

this is fucking appalling. this is bondi beach. this is modern australia. pic.twitter.com/nfD7Z2Xz34 — vrsaljak (@vrsaljak) December 14, 2025

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” New South Wales police warned on X. Videos flying around social media showed crowds at Bondi Beach scrambling for cover, gunshots ringing out, police sirens blaring in the background.

The viral video footage are yet to be verified. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “We know there’s an active security situation in Bondi. People nearby should listen to updates from NSW Police.”

you can hear the many gunshots – people fleeing bondi beach https://t.co/BuACnE89aN pic.twitter.com/VXe0fyYey5 — Sina (@SinaHartung) December 14, 2025

2x shooters neutralized by police @ Bondi Beach 50+ bullets fired into crowd of people from 7:00PM onwards pic.twitter.com/nhkj20V6bh — Joey (@joey_semtex) December 14, 2025

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)