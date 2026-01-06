Did Hilton Hotels Cancel ICE Agents’ Reservations In Minnesota? DHS, US Immigration Authorities Fume: ‘Why Did Your…’

All it took was one fiery tweet from the US Department of Homeland Security to send the internet into a frenzy this week. On Monday, the official DHS account on X blasted out a post in all caps: “NO ROOM AT THE INN!”

They didn’t stop there. DHS called out Hilton Hotels directly, accusing the chain of launching a “coordinated campaign” in Minneapolis to block immigration authorities.

Here’s what went down, according to DHS: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tried to book rooms at a Hilton property using their official government emails. Hilton, they claim, shut them down.

“Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations,” the @DHSgov account raged. “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

To back up the accusation, DHS attached what looked like receipts—a series of email screenshots showing Hilton canceling the officers’ reservations.

One email, dated January 2, read: “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton.” Most of the message was redacted, but the intent was clear.

Another screenshot, apparently from Hilton’s follow-up, spelled it out even more: “We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.

If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation. Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property. Reply at your earliest convenience.”

Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents’ reservations? pic.twitter.com/xuoBvfcPkV — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 5, 2026

The story exploded. Within hours, millions had seen the post on X.

ICE jumped in, too, posting a similar message and asking Hilton, “Why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents’ reservations?” They dropped the same screenshot. That post also racked up millions of views.

Not surprisingly, the backlash was instant. MAGA and far-right circles started calling for a boycott of Hilton and all its affiliated brands Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Garden Inn, Tapestry Collection, Conrad, Canopy, Homewood Suites, Hampton, the whole lineup.

One influential pro-Trump account, ‘MAGA Voice,’ which boasts more than a million followers (including Nicki Minaj, oddly enough), jumped in: “Who else is ready to BOYCOTT Hilton Hotels?” And just like that, the boycott movement picked up steam.

The MAGA crowd kept ramping up the outrage. One person posted, “Time to call @HiltonHotels and cancel all your summer reservations.” Others jumped in with stuff like, “The Hilton Hotel Chain are Anti-American! Boycott all brands of the chain!” Even, “Boycott Hilton Hotels. They are a threat to our security.” The whole social media platform felt flooded with these kinds of comments.

Hilton’s first response, shared with Fox Business, was pretty straightforward. They said they were looking into the situation, pointing out that this hotel was independently owned.

“Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

They added, “We’re investigating this with the individual hotel, and we work with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to make sure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

Later, the spokesperson circled back, repeating that the Hampton Inn under fire was independently owned and operated. “We’ve been in direct contact with the hotel, and they’ve apologized for their team’s actions, which didn’t follow their policies,” the spokesperson said.

“They took immediate action to fix the situation. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we don’t tolerate discrimination.”

