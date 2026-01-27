LIVE TV
Elon Musk's Grok Wrongly Translates PM Modi's Maldives Post, Mentions Anti-India Campaigns, Raising Concerns Over AI Accuracy

Elon Musk's Grok Wrongly Translates PM Modi's Maldives Post, Mentions Anti-India Campaigns, Raising Concerns Over AI Accuracy

X's AI assistant Grok sparked controversy after mistranslating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Republic Day message to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The error came to light after users flagged Grok's translation of Modi's post
The error came to light after users flagged Grok's translation of Modi's post (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 27, 2026 14:40:31 IST

Elon Musk’s Grok Wrongly Translates PM Modi’s Maldives Post, Mentions Anti-India Campaigns, Raising Concerns Over AI Accuracy

GROK AI ROW: Grok, X’s AI assistant, landed in hot water after it botched the translation of a diplomatic message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Instead of a routine thank-you to the Maldives’ President on Republic Day, Grok’s version threw in loaded phrases like “anti-India campaigns.” That’s not what PM Modi said at all.

Grok AI Sparks Diplomatic Row

People caught the mistake pretty quickly. Modi’s original post, written in Dhivehi, was just a polite thank-you to President Mohamed Muizzu for the Republic Day wishes.

 But Grok’s translation barely resembled the original message; users on X flagged it right away.

Once the error started making the rounds, Grok’s team updated the translation. But the damage was done. With India and the Maldives already having a rocky relationship lately, the mistranslation couldn’t have come at a worse time. It risked stirring up even more tension between the two countries.

Elon Musk’s Grok Wrongly Translates PM Modi’s Maldives Post, Mentions Anti-India Campaigns, Raising Concerns Over AI Accuracy

Grok Faces Backlash Over Incorrect Translation of PM Modi’s Social Media Post

Here’s what Modi actually wrote: “Warm greetings and best wishes, conveyed with great respect, on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts for the benefit of the people of both countries. I wish all the people of India many happy and prosperous days ahead.”

But Grok’s AI assistant churned out something completely different: “India’s 77th Independence Day celebrations were held in the Maldives, and the Maldivian government participated in the event.

This Sukuriya government has also been involved in the Anti-India campaigns of the people. Even in the two anti-India campaigns, they have been at the forefront of the protests.” It was way off base.

Grok’s translation raises new concerns 

The mistranslation spread fast online, raising bigger questions about how reliable AI translations really are especially in sensitive situations like this. 

It wasn’t the Indian government’s doing, but screenshots of Grok’s translation got shared everywhere, fueling worries about misinformation and the risk of diplomatic messages being twisted.

This isn’t even the first time Grok has come under fire in India. Authorities have already criticized the AI tool for pumping out misleading or inappropriate content.

After this latest mess, people are asking even tougher questions about how these AI systems are being managed and whether enough safeguards exist when they’re handling something as delicate as international diplomacy.

ALSO READ: ‘Mother of All Deals’: PM Modi Hails India-EU FTA Covering 25% Of Global GDP, 1/3 Of World Trade, Says Manufacturing, Services To Soar

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Elon Musk’s Grok Wrongly Translates PM Modi’s Maldives Post, Mentions Anti-India Campaigns, Raising Concerns Over AI Accuracy

