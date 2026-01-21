From Fake VIP Tickets To Access Passes To ‘USA House’, How Are Billionaires Getting Scammed At DAVOS 2026

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken over this Swiss ski town, drawing in world leaders, tech giants, and billionaires, all here to hash out big global issues.

But while the world’s power players are talking business, scammers have been busy too. They’re selling fake VIP tickets and “USA House” access passes, preying on anyone eager to get closer to the action.

Scammers Target WEF Davos With Fake VIP Tickets

For context, the USA House is this invite-only American venue set up in a historic church just outside the WEF’s security bubble. It’s about celebrating 250 years of American history and pushing themes like innovation, opportunity, and democracy.

The guest list at USA House is stacked: CEOs, former Trump cabinet members, and top tech leaders like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House AI and crypto chief David Sacks, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Even President Donald Trump’s WEF speech gets a live broadcast inside.

So it’s no wonder people are clamouring to get in. Scammers spotted their chance and started flogging fake “exclusive” passes online, promising access to receptions, panels, and meet-and-greets with senior US officials.

World Economic Forum Davos Hit by Ticket Scam

The USA House team caught wind of it. They posted public warnings, telling people not to buy from unofficial sellers. The so-called “VIP” passes don’t get you anywhere near the advertised events or spaces.

Their message on the website is pretty blunt: “Caveat Billionaires. Again this year, we’ve heard about external parties selling ‘VIP access to USA House’ and other Stromback Global venues in Davos. Judging by the flood of questions, these fake passes might be the fastest-selling Davos fiction since Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain.”

The warning’s up in black and white. The irony? WEF’s own 2026 report spotlights cyber-enabled fraud scams and digital trickery as a huge global risk.

Their Global Cybersecurity Outlook says online fraud has now surpassed ransomware as the top headache for business leaders.

USA House organisers are holding their line. Anyone who shows up with a fake pass gets turned away. “We will not give access to people who purchased such packages. Our sympathies to those who fell victim to these scams,” their statement reads.

Scam Alert at Davos 2026

So, why did this scam take off? Simple everybody wants in. At Davos, face-to-face meetings still matter most if you want to catch the ear of a president, a minister, or anyone with serious influence.

Amanda Estiverne, a fintech consultant, put it plainly: USA House is “very hard to get into.”

Most big Davos events are strictly invitation-only, which pushes some folks to try their luck with backdoors or third-party sellers.

